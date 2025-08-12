Volleywood Victory: Việt Nam serves up historic win over Thailand

Volleyball

NINH BÌNH — It was a night to remember for Vietnamese volleyball as the national women's team made history, stunning defending champions Thailand with a breathtaking 3-2 comeback in the SEA V.League 2025 Week 2 final on August 10.

Playing in front of a packed home crowd at Ninh Bình Provincial Gymnasium, Việt Nam clawed their way back from two sets down to record their first victory over Thailand in more than 30 years—a feat unmatched in over 40 previous encounters.

The world No 22 side delivered an electrifying performance against world No 21 Thailand, who had dominated the region with eight consecutive SEA V.League titles and a long-standing upper hand over Việt Nam, including in every SEA Games final.

This victory didn’t just end a decades-long drought—it crowned Việt Nam champions of the prestigious regional tournament for the first time, marking a seismic shift in Southeast Asian volleyball.

The emotional triumph left fans in raptures and players in tears, with the result widely seen as a major step towards Việt Nam’s ambition to win SEA Games gold later this year.

Confident and composed, head coach Nguyễn Tuấn Kiệt had boldly predicted a win following Việt Nam’s silver-medal finish in Week 1 of the league. Backed by that belief, he deployed his strongest squad—spearheaded by captain Trần Thị Thanh Thúy and powerhouse Nguyễn Thị Bích Tuyền.

Thailand, however, struck early, with veteran hitters Ajcharaporn Kongyot and Chatchu-on Moksri storming to a 25-17 first-set win. The visitors edged a tense second set 26-24, leaving Việt Nam with a mountain to climb.

But the hosts regrouped. Thúy, Tuyền, Trần Thị Bích Thủy, and Vi Thị Như Quỳnh unleashed a relentless counterattack, finding gaps in the Thai defence and tightening their own backcourt.

Fuelled by the crowd and sheer grit, Việt Nam powered through the third and fourth sets 25-17 and 25-22, forcing a decisive fifth set.

The fifth set was a nail-biter from start to finish. With Tuyền in unstoppable form, Việt Nam reached match point at 14-13. Ajcharaporn levelled at 14-all, but the hosts kept their nerve, bagging the final two points, capped by Tuyền’s thunderous spike, to seal a 16-14 victory and a historic breakthrough.

Tuyền delivered a jaw-dropping 45 points (42 attacks, 2 blocks, 1 ace) to set a tournament record. She was not only the match's best player but also the tournament's MVP and Best Opposite Hitter.

Meanwhile, Quỳnh, who chipped in 11 points on Sunday along with her performances in previous matches, was voted Best Outside Hitter. Thủy was named Best Middle Hitter.

“We lost a tough 2-3 match to Việt Nam,” admitted Thai captain Ajcharaporn. “We couldn’t execute our side-outs and stop their runs, and the momentum shifted their way. Việt Nam played better today. They had a true finisher who could deliver when it mattered. This loss will be a valuable lesson as we prepare for the World Championship on home soil.”

Her coach, Kiattipong Ratchatakriangkrai, acknowledged it was a difficult match, especially with Việt Nam playing at home and their key players performing explosively.

“We knew it would be a difficult match, and we had to play on their field. They tried their best to fight, using their key players to confront us,” he said. “Our athletes understood that and gave their best, but unfortunately we could not win.

“Although the result was not good, there were still many positive things from this match that we need to analyse carefully, to prepare for the World Championship and the SEA Games.”

Vietnamese coach Kiệt was ecstatic after the triumph.

“Through previous losses to Thailand, we realised that this was our last chance to test our abilities and aim for the SEA Games gold medal later this year," said Kiệt.

"We encouraged players and asked them to compete with the highest determination for not only a victory but also a strong and stable mind.

Despite two set losses, Kiệt still believed his team could win. He made changes in the third set and the new tactics worked well.

"My players went beyond their limits and I congratulate them on that achievement. It will push their confidence and I hope they will maintain their spirit when they face stronger opponents in future competitions, including the 33rd SEA Games in three months." VNS