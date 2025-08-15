Hanoi Buffaloes remain unbeaten after comeback win over Cantho Catfish

HCM CITY — The Hanoi Buffaloes extended their unbeaten run with an 86-77 comeback win over the Cantho Catfish at Tân Bình Gymnasium on Thursday.

The match saw the defending runners-up aiming for a victory to boost their playoff hopes. Head coach Phan Thanh Cảnh of the Catfish replaced injured point guard Dajuan Madden with Dương Đức Trí in the starting line-up, while Buffaloes head coach Matt Van Pelt was without star player Tâm Đinh, handing the starting spot to guard Trần Phi Hoàng Long.

In the first quarter, the crowd witnessed a head-to-head battle between the teams’ key scorers, Malek Green and Tamyrik Fields, who exchanged points from close range to beyond the three-point line. The Catfish capitalised on home-court advantage, sinking six of nine three-point attempts, half of them from Albert Bordeos Opeña, to take a 32-19 lead.

In the second quarter, the Buffaloes rotated their squad and received a strong push from the bench. Performances from Lian Ramiro, Trần Minh Hiếu and Jimmy Nguyễn cut the deficit to 34-40. With Fields on the bench, Green dominated the paint with tough finishes, helping the Catfish maintain a 52-45 lead at halftime.

The momentum shifted in the third quarter as the Catfish’s key players like Green and Opeña lost their scoring touch. Michael Soy was held scoreless from the field, contributing only in defence and playmaking. Meanwhile, the Buffaloes’ starters regained their rhythm, with speedy guards Tô Ngọc Khánh and DaQuan Bracey combining for 17 points to overturn the score and lead 72-62.

In the final quarter, the home side’s starters showed signs of fatigue, while the visitors’ balanced rotation maintained a steady pace. Lacking an offensive spark, coach Phan Thanh Cảnh’s side could not close the double-digit gap. The Buffaloes sealed the 86-77 victory, preserving their perfect record.

Bracey, the Buffaloes’ primary attacking threat, was named Player of the Game with 24 points, six assists and three steals. “We gave our all to win this game. We stayed united to come back strong in the second half. Even with a playoff spot secured, our goal remains to win and be champions,” Bracey said.

Despite being hit early by the Catfish’s long-range shooting, the Buffaloes’ depth and disciplined play once again paid off in the decisive stages. Without Madden, the Catfish relied heavily on individual efforts, with Green and Opeña contributing a combined 57 points.

The result keeps the Buffaloes at the top of the standings with 15 wins, while the Catfish drop to third with 10 wins and six losses. The two teams will meet again this Sunday in a highly anticipated rematch that could have significant implications for the playoff picture. _ VNS