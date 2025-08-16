Dragons on brink after defeat to Dolphins

KHÁNH HÒA — Danang Dragons’ playoff hopes were left hanging after a 72-86 defeat to the hosts Nha Trang Dolphins in the first-ever central derby of this season.

The visitors from Đà Nẵng entered the match needing a win to keep their post-season destiny in their own hands. Head coach Hoàng Thế Vinh retained the same starting line-up, while Nha Trang Dolphins’ Todd Purves once again fielded American- Vietnamese star Max Allen from the outset.

In the opening quarter, the Dolphins exploited the towering presence of centres Mykal Jenkins and Allen, both over two metres tall, to press inside the paint. Lacking the same height advantage, the Dragons relied on ball rotation to create perimeter shots and quick fast-breaks. Accurate shooting from Karachi Edo and Mai Phước Thịnh helped the visitors edge ahead 19-14.

Early in the second quarter, the Dragons continued to hold a narrow lead thanks to solid defence under the basket. However, the tide began to turn in the fourth minute, when relentless inside pressure and the speed of Nha Trang’s backcourt forced Timothy Simmons into committing two quick fouls, bringing his personal tally to three. With their key interior defender in trouble, the Dragons struggled to contain Jaylyn Richardson, who led the home side to a 33-29 advantage at half-time.

Midway through the third quarter, Nha Trang’s persistent inside attacks forced Simmons to the bench with his fourth foul. The Dolphins soon faced foul trouble themselves as Jenkins picked up his fourth personal, yet they still clung to a 57-53 lead heading into the final period.

The fourth quarter opened with Allen unexpectedly striking from beyond the arc, extending the Dolphins’ lead to double digits at 63-53. Although bench players Lê Hoàng Quân and Hoàng Tú fought to keep the Dragons in contention, the Dolphins sealed the result with an 80-70 cushion in the eighth minute, compounded by Simmons fouling out. The Dolphins cruised to the 86-72 victory.

Allen, the match’s Player of the Game, posted 20 points, eight rebounds, two blocks, and a 50 per cent three-point shooting rate (4/8). “We came prepared to compete with Dragons for a playoff spot. I believe our team has what it takes to win the championship in our debut season,” Allen said.

For much of the contest, both sides went toe-to-toe, but Allen’s decisive plays late in the third quarter and early in the fourth gradually gave the home side complete control. For the visitors, Edo led the scoring with 27 points, while all players in the rotation contributed in a determined effort.

The result leaves the standings unchanged, with the Dolphins in second place (10-5) and the Dragons fifth (8-8). However, the loss means Cantho Catfish (10-6) and Saigon Heat (10-7), both holding 2-1 head-to-head records over Đà Nẵng, have secured playoff berths. Even if the Dragons win their remaining two fixtures against the Dolphins, they will only advance if the Dolphins lose their final match against the Catfish. VNS