12,000 athletes to run, enjoy festival at VPBank Đất Sen Hồng Music Marathon

Marathon

ĐỒNG THÁP — The VPBank Đất Sen Hồng Music Marathon 2025, the largest running event in the Southwest region, will take place from October 10 to 12 in Đồng Tháp Province.

Now in its fourth edition, the event is expected to attract 12,000 runners of all ages and nationalities to the land of the lotus, where they will also enjoy a vibrant festival of music, culture and tourism.

“The 2025 season carries special significance as it is held following the merger of Tiền Giang and Đồng Tháp provinces, making the race a symbol of integration, connection and a new journey of development for a land rich in historical traditions, culture and passion for sports,” said Huỳnh Minh Tuấn, deputy chairman of Đồng Tháp People’s Committee, at a press conference on August 15.

On the main race day, October 12, participants will compete across four distances: 42km, 21km, 10km and 5km, along with an 800m race for children in Cao Lãnh Ward.

The AIMS-certified routes will take runners past iconic local landmarks such as Cao Lãnh Bridge, Văn Miếu Square, leafy boulevards and bustling downtown streets.

Top-ranking athletes will share in a prize pool worth VNĐ218 million (US$8,300).

“Apart from being the largest regional event in terms of scale and professionalism, the marathon will also feature impressive side activities, including a Southwest Food Festival and a grand music night on October 11, with performances by popular singers such as Isaac and Phương Mỹ Chi," Tuấn said.

He added that the event would be a valuable opportunity for visitors to experience regional culture and cuisine, while offering local people a chance to showcase and promote the image of Đồng Tháp — a destination rich in the identity of the Southwest.

Through the tournament, the organising committee also aims to spread a message of healthy living and raise awareness of environmental protection. Part of the registration fees will be donated to research and conservation efforts for the red-crowned crane, a rare ecological symbol and a source of pride for Đồng Tháp.

The tournament is jointly organised by local authorities and Nexus Sport Events.

As a strategic partner, VPBank has introduced a range of exclusive incentive programmes, including discounts of up to 40 per cent on the published price of marathon BIBs for VPBank international credit and debit card holders. — VNS