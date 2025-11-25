Thai retailer opens Mega Market centre in Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG – Retailer MM Mega Market Việt Nam has opened its MM Mega Market Đà Nẵng Centre, marking the first of its kind in central Việt Nam and part of the company’s expansion strategy.

The project, built on an area of 20,000 sq.m with an investment of nearly US$20 million, is the city’s first green trade and entertainment complex, recognised with Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies by IFC.

Managing director of MM Mega Market Việt Nam, Nguyễn Đức Toàn, said the introduction of the centre in Đà Nẵng is a milestone in the company’s 20-year operation in Việt Nam.

“It is also part of the company’s long-term vision to boost customer experience and domestic consumption demand, while making it an environment-friendly destination,” he said.

The centre provides 90 per cent of made-in-Việt Nam commodities as part of its promotion and sale of local products.

At least 100 One-Commune-One Product (OCOP) items, local specialties and rural tourism services, are available in the centre’s stores.

Vice chairwoman of the city’s People’s Committee, Nguyễn Thị Anh Thi, stressed that the debut of the centre represents the company’s strong commitment to sustainable development in Đà Nẵng and its aim to become a favourite trade and entertainment destination in the city’s north zone.

The central hub already hosts major trading centres, including Go Đà Nẵng, Lotte Mart, Parkson Đà Nẵng, Vincom Plaza, Indochina Riverside Mall, Hàn Shopping Complex and co.op mart Đà Nẵng, serving tourism and shopping demands.

It was reported that 12 Thai businesses had already invested $95 million in Đà Nẵng across retail, garment, IT, agriculture and trade service sectors.

Earlier, Central Retail opened its Go store in the city’s downtown.

In a meeting with Đà Nẵng City, head of the Royal Thai Consulate General in HCM City, Wiraka Moodhitaporn, said Thailand's Central Retail had committed to investing $1.5 billion to build a series of supermarkets and retail centres in Việt Nam through 2027.

Đà Nẵng has built strong ties with Thai localities, including Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani and Mukdahan.

Last year, the city hosted Meet Thailand 2024, an investment and trade promotion event to boost co-operation and investment between Thailand and Việt Nam.—VNS