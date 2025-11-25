Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home bizhub

Thai retailer opens Mega Market centre in Đà Nẵng

November 25, 2025 - 13:28

The project, built on an area of 20,000 sq.m with an investment of nearly US$20 million, is the city’s first green trade and entertainment complex, recognised with Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies by IFC.

 

Customers visit the newly opened MM Mega Market Đà Nẵng Centre. It was built by MM Mega Market Việt Nam company from Thailand in an expansion strategy in Việt Nam. Photo courtesy of Đà Nẵng City's Tourism Promotion Centre

ĐÀ NẴNG – Retailer MM Mega Market Việt Nam has opened its MM Mega Market Đà Nẵng Centre, marking the first of its kind in central Việt Nam and part of the company’s expansion strategy.

The project, built on an area of 20,000 sq.m with an investment of nearly US$20 million, is the city’s first green trade and entertainment complex, recognised with Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies by IFC.

Managing director of MM Mega Market Việt Nam, Nguyễn Đức Toàn, said the introduction of the centre in Đà Nẵng is a milestone in the company’s 20-year operation in Việt Nam.

“It is also part of the company’s long-term vision to boost customer experience and domestic consumption demand, while making it an environment-friendly destination,” he said.

The centre provides 90 per cent of made-in-Việt Nam commodities as part of its promotion and sale of local products.

At least 100 One-Commune-One Product (OCOP) items, local specialties and rural tourism services, are available in the centre’s stores.

Vice chairwoman of the city’s People’s Committee, Nguyễn Thị Anh Thi, stressed that the debut of the centre represents the company’s strong commitment to sustainable development in Đà Nẵng and its aim to become a favourite trade and entertainment destination in the city’s north zone.

The central hub already hosts major trading centres, including Go Đà Nẵng, Lotte Mart, Parkson Đà Nẵng, Vincom Plaza, Indochina Riverside Mall, Hàn Shopping Complex and co.op mart Đà Nẵng, serving tourism and shopping demands.

It was reported that 12 Thai businesses had already invested $95 million in Đà Nẵng across retail, garment, IT, agriculture and trade service sectors.

Earlier, Central Retail opened its Go store in the city’s downtown.

In a meeting with Đà Nẵng City, head of the Royal Thai Consulate General in HCM City, Wiraka Moodhitaporn, said Thailand's Central Retail had committed to investing $1.5 billion to build a series of supermarkets and retail centres in Việt Nam through 2027.

Đà Nẵng has built strong ties with Thai localities, including Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani and Mukdahan.

Last year, the city hosted Meet Thailand 2024, an investment and trade promotion event to boost co-operation and investment between Thailand and Việt Nam.—VNS

see also

More on this story

bizhub

Saigon Co.op opens first premium Co.opmart Pro in Hải Phòng

Saigon Co.op has officially inaugurated Co.opmart Pro Vũ Yên at Vincom Mega Mall Vũ Yên in Thủy Nguyên Ward, Hải Phòng, marking its first premium supermarket model within the Co.opmart system and a new step in expanding its modern retail network in the northern region.

bizhub

Airlines loyalty soars as Việt Nam hosts its first forum

The event, part of the carrier’s 30th anniversary celebrations, will bring together 10 leading speakers from Việt Nam and abroad, including global experts, strategists and representatives from major brands such as VISA, Marriott, Comarch, Collinson and Loyalty Status Co.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom