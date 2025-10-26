Thăng Long Corporation and EHA Industrial sign strategic partnership to develop green, smart industrial infrastructure

HÀ NỘI — Thăng Long Corporation – JSC (TTL) and EHA Hải Phòng Industrial Development JSC (EHA Industrial) have signed a strategic cooperation agreement, marking a milestone partnership in investment, construction and industrial infrastructure development aimed at driving Việt Nam’s sustainable growth.

The collaboration seeks to foster a modern, green and sustainable industrial ecosystem, bolstering the nation’s long-term development while strengthening the competitiveness of domestic enterprises in both local and global markets.

Under the agreement, the two companies will jointly invest in, construct and develop modern ready-built factories and warehouses (RBF/RBW), along with industrial infrastructure. They will also operate, lease and manage these assets with a focus on attracting foreign investors seeking manufacturing bases in Việt Nam, while mobilising capital efficiently through EHA Industrial’s extensive network of financial institutions, banks and investment funds. The partnership also prioritises the use of advanced technologies in design, construction and project management.

The alliance targets the development of at least 100 hectares of RBF/RBW over the next two years, beginning with a flagship 9-hectare project in Nam Đình Vũ Industrial Park, Hải Phòng City, with an estimated investment of VNĐ900 billion.

Strategically positioned to capture opportunities from global supply chain shifts, the project will leverage Nam Đình Vũ’s location as a key economic and logistics hub. All facilities will be built to international standards, designed with sustainability in mind and adaptable to diverse industries, from logistics and general manufacturing to high-tech and value-added production.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Vũ Anh Tuấn, Chairman of the Board of Thăng Long Corporation – JSC, said: “With over 52 years of expertise in transportation and urban infrastructure construction, Thăng Long Corporation stands as a leader in bridge and road engineering. We have been entrusted with executing numerous landmark national projects, including Thăng Long Bridge, Chương Dương Bridge, Ring Road No 3, the Cát Linh – Hà Đông Urban Railway, the North–South Expressway (Phases 1 & 2), and Long Thành International Airport.

“The company is also the investor in two BOT projects (Yên Lệnh BOT and BOT 188) and holds a portfolio of operational real estate and industrial assets," he said. "In addition to continuing our core focus on bridge and road construction, where large-scale projects are underway, Thăng Long Corporation has defined a new strategic direction – expanding into industrial and commercial real estate investment and development, leveraging our existing land bank as well as future potential sites.

“We aim to leverage our existing land bank and future potential sites. Our partnership with EHA Industrial marks a pivotal strategic shift, strengthening Thăng Long’s long-term vision to create high-quality, sustainable and value-driven industrial properties for investors.”

Chu Việt Hà, CEO of EHA Industrial, said: “EHA Industrial envisions becoming a key player in developing green and smart industrial infrastructure that meets international standards. With Thăng Long Corporation’s proven construction expertise and project execution capability, we are confident that this partnership will set new benchmarks for industrial parks in Việt Nam — attracting global investors and promoting the growth of a modern, sustainable and environmentally responsible industrial economy.” — VNS