Saigon Co.op opens first premium Co.opmart Pro in Hải Phòng

HCM CITY — Saigon Co.op has officially inaugurated Co.opmart Pro Vũ Yên at Vincom Mega Mall Vũ Yên in Thủy Nguyên Ward, Hải Phòng, marking its first premium supermarket model within the Co.opmart system and a new step in expanding its modern retail network in the northern region.

With a total investment of VNĐ50 billion (US$1.9 million) and covering 3,200sq.m, the new supermarket features advanced technologies and convenient services, including self-checkout counters, smart lockers, automated service robots, and an instant electronic invoicing system.

Co.opmart Pro Vũ Yên offers more than 30,000 products, including fresh food, dry goods, cosmetics, household items, fashion, and premium imported products from Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the US, and Europe.

About 80 per cent of its shelves are dedicated to high-quality Vietnamese goods, One Commune - One Product (OCOP) items, and Saigon Co.op’s private labels, reflecting the retailer’s commitment to supporting domestic producers and promoting sustainable consumption.

Customers can easily place orders through Zalo, Facebook, the Co.op Online app, or by phone, with free delivery within six kilometres for purchases worth VNĐ200,000 or more.

A Saigon Co.op representative said: “More than just a supermarket, Co.opmart Pro Vũ Yên aims to serve as a community space that fosters a modern, high-quality lifestyle while elevating Vietnamese products and cultural values.”

He added that its opening marked a strategic step in Saigon Co.op’s journey to expand its modern retail model in the northern region, especially in a promising market like Hải Phòng.

With the combination of technology, quality, and service, Co.opmart Pro Vũ Yên is expected to become an attractive destination for local residents, tourists, and new urban communities on Vũ Yên Island, contributing to Hải Phòng’s commercial and service development.

To mark its opening, the supermarket has launched a “Best Seller” promotional programme offering discounts of up to 50 per cent on popular Vietnamese products and special incentives for loyal customers.

From October 3 to 31, customers can also join a lucky draw featuring prizes such as a VinFast Theon S electric scooter, an LG four-door refrigerator, FujiE air purifiers, and shopping vouchers worth VNĐ5 million each. — VNS