Vietjet spreads its wings with new wide-body aircraft

HCM CITY — Vietjet has welcomed a new wide-body A330 aircraft, bringing the airline’s total fleet to 121 aircraft, including those operated by Vietjet Thailand and Vietjet Qazaqstan.

This marked a significant milestone, affirming Vietjet’s sustainable growth capacity in its global network expansion strategy and readiness to meet the travel demands of passengers and tourists ahead of the year-end peak season, the airline said in a statement.

Equipped with the state-of-the-art Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engine, the A330 aircraft will immediately be put into operation on routes to Australia, Kazakhstan, India, Japan and Europe, offering passengers a modern and comfortable travel experience.

The aircraft stands out with a soft golden silk ribbon combined with vibrant red and yellow, symbolising integration, cultural connection and global development.

With a modern fleet and more than 400 new aircraft ordered from Airbus and Boeing through 2030, Vietjet continues to expand its network, apply advanced technology, optimise operational efficiency, enhance sustainable value for investors and deliver safe, memorable journeys to passengers worldwide. — VNS