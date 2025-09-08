Hòa Phát steels itself for record production boost

HÀ NỘI — Hòa Phát Group is set to ramp up its daily crude steel output to 40,000 tonnes by the fourth quarter of 2025, securing a steady supply of hot-rolled coil (HRC), construction steel and other high-quality products for the domestic market.

In August 2025, the group produced 953,000 tonnes of crude steel — around 31,800 tonnes per day — marking a 34 per cent increase year-on-year. About 75 per cent of this came from the Hòa Phát Dung Quất iron and steel complex, with the rest from the Hải Dương complex and the Hưng Yên steel plant.

This surge follows the commissioning of blast furnaces No 1 and No 2 at the Dung Quất 2 project between the second and third quarters of this year. With both furnaces running, the complex’s output has climbed sharply to an average of 30,000 tonnes per day.

Hòa Phát’s production process is a closed chain, converting iron ore into molten iron before refining it in oxygen converters to remove impurities and stabilise its composition. The molten steel is then further refined and cast into square billets for construction and high-grade steel or into slabs for HRC production, depending on the final product.

The Dung Quất 2 complex is also focusing on premium-grade HRC for manufacturing sectors such as automotive, shipbuilding, petrochemicals, home appliances and energy.

In the first half of 2025, Hòa Phát produced 5.1 million tonnes of crude steel, up 17 per cent year-on-year. Sales of HRC, construction steel, high-quality steel and billets reached five million tonnes, a rise of 23 per cent, with HRC alone surging 42 per cent.

Hòa Phát is currently the largest steel producer in Southeast Asia and ranks among the world’s top 30 steelmakers. From 2026, its total annual production capacity is expected to hit 16 million tonnes, including nine million tonnes of HRC and other high-quality steel, helping to stabilise supply for domestic and export markets. — VNS