Archify Live HCMC 2025 highlights sustainability in contemporary architecture and construction

HCM CITY — Eco-friendly architecture and cutting-edge construction solutions were among the key topics highlighted at Archify Live HCMC 2025 in HCM City last week.

With the theme of “Eco-Friendly Architecture: Building a Sustainable Future”, the event (formerly BCI Equinox) combined a boutique exhibition with specialised seminars, creating a professional yet collaborative networking space that delivered practical value for Việt Nam’s architecture and construction sector.

More than 400 guests attended, including developers, architects, interior designers, contractors, consultants, and construction materials suppliers.

Archify Live, launched as a refreshed version of BCI Equinox, is organised by BCI Central, which will soon rebrand as Hubexo. The event is now staged in several Asian countries.

Anthony Nguyễn, National Partnerships & Events Manager of BCI Central Vietnam, emphasised: “We are living in an era where progress cannot be separated from environmental responsibility. Architecture and construction—fields inherently tied to creativity and innovation—are now taking the lead in creating spaces that are harmonious, sustainable, and environmentally friendly.”

The programme featured two key panel discussions, expert presentations, and technology forums.

Đỗ Hữu Nhật Quang, Co-founder & Business Development Director of GreenViet, who moderated the Industrial Panel Discussion as part of the event, said: “Demand for higher-quality projects continues to rise, yet costs remain disproportionate, posing major challenges for the construction industry. Added to this are sustainability requirements and green certifications, which further intensify pressure. It is essential to rethink our approach, increase intellectual input in solutions, and even ‘export’ to international markets to improve the current situation.”

The Commercial Panel Discussion focused on sustainable, community-oriented trends in commercial real estate development, while the technology forums drew attention with practical topics such as Sustainable Solutions for Water Supply and Drainage Systems, Design and Construction Principles for Water Supply and Drainage Systems, and Formulated for Future Sustainability: Technology, Aesthetics—Perfectly Sealed.

This year’s edition featured more than 30 exhibitors, including AET Flexible Space (Hong Kong), An Cuong Wood, ASSA ABLOY Vietnam, BMS Vietnam, Bsquare (Oppein), Binh Minh Plastics, Blum Vietnam, Delabie, Eastman Chemical (Solutia), Hoang Chuong Construction, HTM Group, KONE Vietnam, and Lim Kim Hai – Tai Sin Electric Vietnam.

Following its success in HCM City, Archify Live 2025 will head to Hà Nội on November 21. The event is expected to provide new perspectives, practical insights, and valuable opportunities for the northern architecture and construction community. — VNS