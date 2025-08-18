Vietnam Airlines adds over 100,000 seats for National Day Holiday rush

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines will add more than 100,000 seats during the busy National Day travel period, raising the total number to 600,000 seats on close to 2,900 flights between August 29 and September 3.

The figure represents a significant increase from the same period last year.

The airline is ramping up its flight frequency on key domestic routes connecting Hà Nội with HCM City, Đà Nẵng, Cam Ranh, Đà Lạt and Huế, offering almost 418,000 seats on over 2,100 flights, a year-on-year rise of 30 per cent.

International capacity will also be boosted, particularly on services linking Việt Nam with India, China, Thailand and Australia. Nearly 177,000 seats will be available on more than 760 international flights, up 18 per cent compared to 2024.

Passengers booking tickets on August 19, September 1 and September 2 will receive an e-voucher valued at VNĐ290,000 (US$11) for Premium Economy and VNĐ198,000 ($7.50) for Flexible Economy tickets.

These vouchers apply to tickets issued between August 19 and November 30, with travel dates from August 19, 2025, to February 28, 2026, across all domestic routes. — VNS