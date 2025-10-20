Korean firm expands partnership with Việt Nam in exhibition industry

SEOUL — The Busan Exhibition and Convention Centre (BEXCO) has announced that it is expanding its exhibition industry network across Asia, through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) and Becamex IDC Corporation.

The signing is part of activities celebrating the 30th anniversary of the sister-city relationship between Busan and HCM City. As a public organisation under the Busan Metropolitan Government, BEXCO plays a key role in developing the international exhibition and convention infrastructure of the southern part of the Republic of Korea (RoK).

The SECC, Việt Nam’s largest exhibition and convention centre, hosts more than 100 events annually and serves as a prominent venue for industrial exhibitions not only in HCM City but across the country. Under the new cooperation agreement, BEXCO will share expertise in exhibition facility management, event planning, and fair operations, while strengthening collaboration through bilateral personnel exchanges and joint project planning.

BEXCO has also signed a cooperation agreement with Becamex IDC, a major enterprise leading the development of the southern key economic region. Becamex is responsible for developing advanced manufacturing and logistics infrastructure, including the World Trade Centre (WTC) Bình Dương New City, where joint exhibition projects with BEXCO are expected to take place.

Sohn Soo Deuk, CEO of BEXCO, highlighted that Việt Nam would be a key partner for the company’s overseas expansion in the exhibition and convention business, serving as a strategic base for accessing the ASEAN market.

Through partnerships with SECC and Becamex, following previous collaborations with Pacifico Yokohama (Japan) and the NCC (Thailand), BEXCO aimed to strengthen its global standing and further promote Busan’s exhibition industry on the international stage, he stated. — VNS