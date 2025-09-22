Politics & Law
Singapore energy group to invest VNĐ5.7 trillion in Gia Lai wind power project

September 22, 2025 - 11:05

Singapore energy group Nexif Ratch Energy will invest more than VNĐ5.7 trillion (US$233 million) to develop a wind power project in Gia Lai Province, local authorities have said.

 

A wind power plant in Gia Lai Province. The province has granted an investment registration certificate to Singapore energy group Nexif Ratch Energy to develop a VNĐ5.7 trillion wind power project. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoài Nam

HÀ NỘI — Singapore energy group Nexif Ratch Energy will invest more than VNĐ5.7 trillion (US$233 million) to develop a wind power project in Gia Lai Province, local authorities have said.

According to the investment registration certificate, the Vân Canh Bình Định wind power project will be developed in Canh Liên Commune. Construction is scheduled to run from the third quarter of this year until the third quarter of 2028.

The plant will have a designed capacity of 143MW and is expected to generate about 392 million kWh per year.

The investor will use more than 48 hectares of land for wind turbine foundations, underground cables, transmission lines, a substation, internal roads and an operation centre.

Once operational, the project will supply renewable energy to the national grid, contributing to ensuring energy security.

Nexif Ratch Energy, a joint venture between Singapore’s Nexif Energy and Thailand’s Ratch Group, is now one of the leading clean energy developers in the Asia-Pacific region.

With a total area of more than 21,500 sq.m and a diverse ecosystem, Gia Lai has significant potential for renewable energy production, including wind, solar, hydropower, biomass, waste-to-energy and geothermal energy.

Under the national power development plan, Gia Lai is expected to develop plants that will contribute more than 9,600MW of renewable energy. — VNS

