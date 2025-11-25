PepsiCo inaugurates US$90 million food factory in Ninh Bình

HÀ NỘI — PepsiCo Foods Vietnam Company on Tuesday inaugurated its US$90 million PepsiCo Ninh Binh Foods Factory in the Dong Van I Industrial Park expansion area in Ninh Bình Province.

The facility covers 80,000sq.m and was completed in about 51 weeks, which the company said is a record for PepsiCo in the Asia–Pacific region. It is designed to produce more than 25,000 tonnes of snacks per year.

The plant features advanced production lines with automation and digitalisation to improve product quality, optimise operations and ensure stable and efficient output.

PepsiCo said the factory follows its global sustainability strategy, PepsiCo Positive (pep+), with rooftop solar power and a biomass system using agricultural by-products. These solutions are expected to help reduce CO2 emissions and support Việt Nam’s net zero commitments.

Once fully operational, the factory is expected to generate more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs in production, packaging and logistics, while supporting local raw material development.

PepsiCo’s Asia–Pacific CEO Anne Tse said the new plant reflected the company’s confidence in Việt Nam as a key growth market in the region. She said the facility would expand production capacity, strengthen cooperation with local farmers and create more opportunities for the community.

Ninh Bình People’s Committee Vice Chairman Nguyễn Cao Sơn said the project highlighted international investment cooperation and reinforced the province’s role as an attractive destination for global corporations thanks to its transparent business environment, stable policies and improving infrastructure.

Local authorities pledged to support the factory’s operations and future expansion, while urging the company to maintain its social responsibility and sustainability efforts. — BIZHUB/VNS