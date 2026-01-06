Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam increases charter capital to $330 million

HÀ NỘI — Suntory Pepsico Vietnam Beverage Co Ltd (SPVB) has moved to bolster its balance sheet, deciding to raise its charter capital even as sales in the Vietnamese market remain under pressure.

According to business registration change information published last month, SPVB has increased its charter capital to VNĐ6.85 trillion, equivalent to about US$330 million, up roughly 11 per cent from the previous VNĐ6.18 trillion.

The additional capital largely comes in foreign currencies, which account for 87 per cent of the increase, with the remaining 13 per cent in Vietnamese đồng.

SPVB was established in April 2013 with 100 per cent foreign investment as a strategic joint venture between Japan’s Suntory Group and US-based PepsiCo.

The company owns a familiar portfolio in the Vietnamese market, including Pepsi, 7Up, Sting and Tea+, alongside a nationwide network of six factories and five offices.

The capital increase comes at a time when Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam’s business performance has been underwhelming. Suntory Group’s financial report for the first nine months of last year showed beverage revenue in Việt Nam at 100.4 billion Japanese yen, equivalent to around VNĐ16.8 trillion at the exchange rate at the time of the report, a fall of nearly 14 per cent year on year.

Explaining the decline, Suntory said overall market demand for beverages remained sluggish, while the clearance of inventory after holiday periods took longer than expected.

However, the company noted moderate signs of recovery in the third quarter. Key brands such as Pepsi, Tea+ and Sting were reported to have helped Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam improve its market share and record more favourable growth than the broader market. — VNS