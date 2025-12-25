DKSH signs agreement to acquire Vietnamese healthcare distributor Biomedic

HCM CITY — DKSH has signed an agreement to acquire Biomedic Science Material Joint Stock Company, a leading Vietnamese distributor of testing, diagnosis and screening solutions in oncology, obstetrics and gynaecology, infectious diseases, and forensics.

Established in 2008, Biomedic is based in Hà Nội, with over 80 employees across three locations in Việt Nam. The company generates annual net sales of around CHF12 million (over US$15 million) at good profitability and operates with solid profitability.

Leveraging long-standing relationships with renowned blue-chip clients, Biomedic serves a broad customer base in the Vietnamese healthcare industry, including leading hospitals, testing centres, and fertility support centres. Based on its equipment placement model, the company generates a high share of revenue from recurring consumables.

Cao Tiến Dũng, founder of Biomedic, said: “Over nearly two decades, we have established a strong track record of successfully connecting global biotechnology companies with our customer network across the Vietnamese market. The combination with DKSH marks the next leap in our growth trajectory. Our existing customer base will unlock growth opportunities for DKSH across Việt Nam, while we can further scale our business through the group’s strong sales channels. We are confident that this step will deliver meaningful benefits to both our business partners and our valued employees.”

Hanno Elbraechter, Head Business Unit Technology at DKSH, said: “We are delighted to join forces with Biomedic. Biomedic is known in the industry for its market-leading application and scientific workflow knowledge, as well as a strong team of sales, service and application specialists covering both northern and southern Việt Nam. Biomedic will enable DKSH Technology to further build on its strong market position across the growing life science and healthcare space in Việt Nam.”

The closing of the transaction is expected during the first quarter of 2026 and is subject to certain conditions. — VNS