South Korea carrier Aero K launches new route to Nha Trang

HÀ NỘI — South Korean budget carrier Aero K has launched a new flight route connecting Cheongju International Airport in Chung Buk Province with Việt Nam’s coastal city of Nha Trang, the airline said on Sunday.

The first flight took place on November 11 with a passenger load factor of 99 per cent, reflecting strong travelling demand between the central region and the Republic of Korea.

Operated on a daily basis, flights on the new route depart from Cheongju at 7.30pm and arrive at Cam Ranh International Airport at 10.30pm (local time). Return flights leave Nha Trang at 11.30pm and arrive at Cheongju at 6.20am the following day.

According to Aero K Nha Trang is the carrier’s second destination in Việt Nam after Đà Nẵng. The airline has been expanding its international network in recent years, adding routes to Japan, Taiwan and Southeast Asia. The carrier is also pushing its expansion strategy to Southeast Asia.

Founded in 2026, Aero K currently operates services to Việt Nam, Mongolia, Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines. — VNS