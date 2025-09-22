Vingroup gets approval for VNĐ21.4 trillion factory rental project in Hà Tĩnh Province

HÀ NỘI — The Economic Zone Management Board of Hà Tĩnh Province on Sunday said it approved the investment policy for a factory rental project implemented by Vingroup Group’s Vinhomes Hà Tĩnh Industrial Park Investment Joint Stock Company.

The project will be implemented in Hà Tĩnh Province’s Vũng Áng Economic Zone, and its factories will be rented out to the electric automobile auxiliary industry.

Total investment capital is expected to be more than VNĐ21.4 trillion, with the investor's capital contribution standing at more than VNĐ3.2 trillion. The remaining capital of more than VNĐ18.2 trillion will be raised.

The project will provide products and services related to infrastructure, factories and auxiliary works for leasing in the electric car auxiliary industry. The total land area expected to be used is more than 132 hectares.

Construction on technical infrastructure and factories is set to begin in December 2026 and operations to start in June 2027.

Earlier in June, VinFast inaugurated the VinFast Electric Car Factory in Hà Tĩnh Province’s Vũng Áng Economic Zone.

This is VinFast's second electric car manufacturing facility in Việt Nam to come into operation, and is also the fifth project in the chain of factories being deployed by VinFast globally. — BIZHUB/VNS