Airlines loyalty soars as Việt Nam hosts its first forum

September 08, 2025 - 15:36

With nearly 6.8 million members, Lotusmiles is among the most established loyalty programmes in Việt Nam. — Photo courtesy of the airline

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines is preparing to host VNA LEF 2025, an international 'Loyalty & Engagement Forum' taking place on September 10 in Hà Nội—marking the first time Việt Nam has hosted a forum dedicated solely to customer loyalty.

The event, part of the carrier’s 30th anniversary celebrations, will feature 10 prominent speakers from Việt Nam and overseas, including global experts, strategists and representatives from major brands such as VISA, Marriott, Comarch, Collinson and Loyalty Status Co.

Evert De Boer—one of the world’s leading loyalty strategists—will share insights alongside other international delegates, bringing both global perspectives and practical applications tailored to Việt Nam and the region.

Panel discussions will explore the latest in technology, big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and personalisation—all trends transforming customer engagement in the service industry. The forum will also honour partners who have made outstanding contributions to Vietnam Airlines’ Lotusmiles programme.

“VNA LEF 2025 is a strategic step to enhance service quality and affirm Vietnam Airlines’ commitment to international integration and innovation,” said Deputy CEO Đặng Anh Tuấn.

With nearly 6.8 million members, Lotusmiles is among the country’s most established loyalty programmes, evolving into a lifestyle platform offering diverse experiences and sustainable initiatives. It recently won a Silver Award for 'Best Loyalty Strategy – Rewards & Incentives' at the 2025 Loyalty & Engagement Awards.— VNS

