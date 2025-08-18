VPBankS recognised among Asia’s Best Companies to Work for 2025

HÀ NỘI — VPBank Securities JSC (VPBankS) has been named one of the Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025 at the prestigious HR Asia Awards, reaffirming its commitment to building a people-centric and sustainable workplace.

Organised annually by HR Asia magazine across multiple countries, the award honours businesses with outstanding human resources strategies, comprehensive welfare policies and strong corporate culture. This year’s theme, 'Multi-Generation Synergy – Harnessing the Power of Generations', highlights organisations that excel in adapting to generational differences and creating inclusive, diverse teams.

Nominees undergo a rigorous assessment process, including independent research on workplace reputation, employee engagement surveys under the T.E.A.M model, and direct interviews with management and HR experts. VPBankS emerged successful after three rounds of evaluation, reflecting its achievements in employee engagement, HR practices and cultural orientation.

“The award is a testament to VPBankS’s long-term investment in people and continuous learning culture. We believe a happy, fair and creative workplace is the foundation for individuals to thrive and for businesses to grow sustainably,” said Nguyễn Thanh Hoa, HR Director of VPBankS.

The recognition comes alongside another honour for VPBankS at the HR Excellence Awards, where it was named winner in the highly competitive Learning & Development category.

With these milestones, VPBankS continues to strengthen its position as one of Việt Nam’s leading employers and a benchmark for workplace excellence in the financial and securities industry.

From fewer than 20 employees before joining the VPBank ecosystem, VPBankS has expanded to more than 680 staff by the end of Q2 2025. This rapid growth demonstrates the strong appeal of its professional and development-oriented workplace.

Such human resource achievements have also translated into business success. By the end of the second quarter, VPBankS recorded total assets of over VNĐ50.9 trillion, ranking third in the market, while equity and profits placed it among the top five securities firms nationwide.

VPBank Securities JSC (VPBankS) is the only securities member of VPBank’s financial ecosystem. With the ambition to become Việt Nam’s leading technology-driven financial institution with international reach, VPBankS provides a comprehensive investment ecosystem. Its dedicated team of experts and modern digital platforms serve the diverse needs of both individual and institutional investors. — VNS