KBank expands footprint in Việt Nam, eyes regional growth

HCM CITY — Thailand’s KASIKORNBANK (KBank) is strengthening its presence in Việt Nam, reaffirming its commitment to one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing economies.

The move comes as the bank celebrates its 80th anniversary, marking eight decades of growth and transformation.

At a recent event, Executive Vice President of KBank Chat Luangarpa described Việt Nam as a strategic market with exceptional long-term prospects.

“Over the past 80 years, KBank has grown alongside Thailand’s economic rise. Now, we are excited to bring our experience and capabilities to support Việt Nam’s development goals,” he said.

With the country’s GDP expected to grow an average of 6 per cent annually over the next five years, KBank aims to offer integrated financial solutions to both individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), contributing to Việt Nam’s broader economic ambitions.

“Our approach to sustainable development goes beyond profit,” Chat said. “It’s about advancing together with our customers and communities.”

On the retail front, KBank is promoting its KBank Cashback Plus credit card, which offers up to 10 per cent automatic cashback — designed to meet evolving consumer preferences while maintaining strong credit quality. For SMEs, the bank provides digital payment platforms to help businesses transition to cashless transactions and better connect with customers.

KBank’s commitment to service excellence has also been recognised globally. The bank was named one of the World’s Best Banks 2025 by Forbes, one of only 18 banks worldwide to earn the honour two years in a row. The award was based on a survey of over 49,000 customers in 33 countries and KBank’s leading Net Promoter Score, measured by NielsenIQ.

Since entering the Vietnamese market in 2021, KBank has operated a full-service branch in HCM City, offering comprehensive banking services to both domestic clients and foreign investors, including a growing number of Thai enterprises.

Built on a customer-first philosophy, KBank has quickly earned the trust of local users. Its innovative products have gained industry recognition, with KBank Cashback Plus awarded 'Best New Credit Card' and its SME payment solution named 'Best New Online SME Bank' by the International Finance Awards 2024.

Internationally, the bank has been honoured as Thailand’s Best Retail Bank for 16 consecutive years by The Asian Banker.

With a strong regional presence and deep expertise in digital transformation, KBank is well-positioned to contribute to Việt Nam’s financial sector development and to serve as a partner for growth in the ASEAN region. — VNS