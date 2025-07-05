Bình Sơn refinery posts H1 profit 93% above target

HÀ NỘI — The Bình Sơn Refining and Petrochemical Joint Stock Company (BSR) posted impressive results in the first half of 2025, exceeding all key financial and production targets.

BSR reported a production output of over 3.84 million tonnes during the period, surpassing its target by 16 per cent. Sales reached 3.83 million tonnes, exceeding the plan by 17 per cent.

The company’s total revenue topped VNĐ69.36 trillion (approximately US$2.64 billion), up 22 per cent against the target while pre-tax profit is estimated at VNĐ800 billion, a whopping 93 per cent higher than the H1 target.

To navigate global oil market instability, particularly disruptions caused by the Iran-Israel conflict, BSR adopted flexible operation strategies and ran multiple scenarios to maintain high capacity, reaching peaks of 124 per cent.

BSR also diversified its input sources with over 20 types of crude oil from the US, West Africa, and Asia, while adopting new catalysts and additives to cut costs and boost yields of high-value products.

In a breakthrough, BSR successfully exported its first batch of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in early June and launched an innovation centre. A “digital refinery” model using real-time data management is also being piloted. — VNS