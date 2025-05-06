GITEX expands to Việt Nam, igniting potential of digital economy

HÀ NỘI – The world’s largest and best-rated tech show brand, GITEX, has recently announced its expansion into the Vietnamese market.

Accordingly, the first-ever GITEX Vietnam, which is organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and KAOUN International in partnership with the Vietnam National Innovation Centre (NIC), will debut in Hà Nội from October 1-2, 2026.

This is an anchor event during Việt Nam’s National Innovation Week while propelling a national ecosystem on course for a potential US$200 billion digital economy by 2030.

Kim Ngọc Thanh Nga, deputy director, Vietnam National Innovation Centre, said: “The announcement of GITEX coming to Việt Nam marks a transformative milestone for the country’s technology, innovation, and digital investment ecosystems — and a defining moment for Southeast Asia. With its legacy of bridging digital divides and shaping global tech narratives, GITEX’s expansion into Việt Nam will undoubtedly serve as a powerful catalyst for socio-economic advancement at local, regional, and international levels. We are embracing an extraordinary opportunity to build a future anchored in innovation, collaboration, and global connectivity.”

As GITEX’s global tech ecosystem converges to spark transformative collaborations, the inaugural Vietnamese edition aims to spotlight the nation’s vast potential to global audiences, facilitate digital investment opportunities, inspire new partnerships, and amplify new opportunities for Việt Nam’s tech ecosystem to scale globally.

Alongside global tech enterprises, thought leaders, policymakers, startups, and investors, the show will examine the pressing shifts driving the next-gen of tech innovation – from startup economics, semiconductors, Industry 5.0, and advanced manufacturing to AI, IoT, DevOps, cybersecurity, and talent acceleration.

GITEX continues to offer unparalleled access to new markets, capital, talents, relationships, and opportunities – possibilities that only the world’s largest brand can deliver. Throughout an illustrious 45-year history, international engagement and expansion have become synonymous with a brand that now hosts shows in seven countries and four regions globally, including Germany, Morocco, Nigeria, Singapore, Thailand, the UAE, and Việt Nam.

Việt Nam is becoming an increasingly pivotal catalyst in Southeast Asia’s tech emergence, consolidating its status as a vibrant regional tech hub and a global supply chain leader.

Currently ranked second and fifth globally in smartphone and computer exports, respectively, the Vietnamese semiconductor industry alone exceeded US$18 billion in 2024, and its manufacturing and construction sector remains at the national economic development forefront, employing 17.4 million workers and accounting for 33.4 per cent of total employment nationwide, according to the GSO.

Additionally, Việt Nam’s future-focused National Strategy on Digital Economy and Digital Society Development aims to position the country as a prominent regional IT and network security hub by 2030, prioritising advancements in AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, high-speed internet, green data centres, specialised IT parks, and more. VNS