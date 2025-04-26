Samsung SEHC breaks ground on rooftop solar project

HCM CITY — Samsung Electronics HCMC CE Complex Co Ltd (SEHC) on Friday started construction of a rooftop solar power system with a total capacity of nearly 28MWp, marking a major step in its sustainability roadmap and commitment to social responsibility in Việt Nam.

The project carries not only technological and environmental significance, but also delivers a powerful message about Samsung’s long-term vision of building a future where industry, economic growth, and social responsibility coexist in harmony.

Once operational, the system will supply around 26 per cent of SEHC’s electricity needs and operate under the Direct Power Purchase Agreement (DPPA) mechanism. It is part of Samsung Vietnam’s broader goal of achieving 100 per cent renewable energy in manufacturing and reaching carbon neutrality by 2027 — three years ahead of the group’s global RE100 target.

ChoonKi Kwon, General Director of SEHC said: "We do not see this as merely an energy project. It marks the beginning of a comprehensive transformation where technology serves not only operational efficiency but also the sustainable development of people and society."

As a global corporation, Samsung is deeply aware of its responsibilities toward the environment and the communities where it operates. Through this rooftop solar initiative at SEHC, Samsung affirms its pioneering role in driving the green transition, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, protecting ecosystems, and enhancing quality of life.

The project is developed in partnership with TotalEnergies ENEOS, highlighting a shared commitment to clean energy and sustainable growth in Southeast Asia.

Alexandru Buzatu, General Director of TotalEnergies ENEOS for the Asia-Pacific region, said: "We are honoured to be Samsung’s green energy partner in Việt Nam. With our extensive global experience, TotalEnergies ENEOS is committed to supporting Samsung in meeting its energy needs while accelerating the transition to clean energy across Southeast Asia."

Beyond clean energy investment, Samsung SEHC is working to build awareness and promote green practices among employees and partners, aiming for long-term environmental and community impact.

"With commitment, unity, and a clear vision, we believe this project will be successfully and safely implemented, delivering meaningful value to the environment, the community, and society at large," Kwon added. — VNS