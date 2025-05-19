Bà Nà – Suối Mơ project’s capital raised to $2 billion

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has approved adjustments to the master plan of the Bà Nà – Suối Mơ ecological tourism and urban complex in Đà Nẵng, raising the total investment capital to nearly VNĐ52 trillion (around US$2 billion).

Decision No. 946/QĐ-TTg dated May 16, 2025, aims to transform the site into a premier destination for leisure, living and working, with over 7,000 hotel rooms, commercial and entertainment facilities, and two additional cable car lines, increasing the total to ten.

The Bà Nà – Suối Mơ project is backed by Sun Group, which launched phase one in 2008. Its flagship attraction, Sun World Ba Na Hills, has become an iconic tourism symbol of Đà Nẵng, drawing nearly 70 per cent of international visitors to the city.

The destination has received multiple honours from the World Travel Awards, including 'Asia’s Leading Theme Park' and 'World’s Leading Iconic Tourist Attraction'. — VNS