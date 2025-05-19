Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home bizhub

Bà Nà – Suối Mơ project’s capital raised to $2 billion

May 19, 2025 - 13:35

The revised plan aims to transform the site into a premier destination for leisure, living, and working, with over 7,000 hotel rooms, commercial and entertainment facilities, and two additional cable car lines, increasing the total to ten.

 

An overview of Bà Nà Hills in Đà Nẵng. — Photo thanhnien.vn

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has approved adjustments to the master plan of the Bà Nà – Suối Mơ ecological tourism and urban complex in Đà Nẵng, raising the total investment capital to nearly VNĐ52 trillion (around US$2 billion).

Decision No. 946/QĐ-TTg dated May 16, 2025, aims to transform the site into a premier destination for leisure, living and working, with over 7,000 hotel rooms, commercial and entertainment facilities, and two additional cable car lines, increasing the total to ten.

The Bà Nà – Suối Mơ project is backed by Sun Group, which launched phase one in 2008. Its flagship attraction, Sun World Ba Na Hills, has become an iconic tourism symbol of Đà Nẵng, drawing nearly 70 per cent of international visitors to the city.

The destination has received multiple honours from the World Travel Awards, including 'Asia’s Leading Theme Park' and 'World’s Leading Iconic Tourist Attraction'. — VNS

Đà Nẵng

see also

More on this story

bizhub

Samsung SEHC breaks ground on rooftop solar project

Samsung Electronics HCMC CE Complex Co Ltd (SEHC) on Friday started construction of a rooftop solar power system with a total capacity of nearly 28MWp, marking a major step in its sustainability roadmap and commitment to social responsibility in Việt Nam.

bizhub

Food & Hospitality Hanoi to serve up latest F&B trends

The third international exhibition of food, drinks, bakery equipment, restaurants, hotels and service providers, Food & Hospitality Hanoi 2025, officially kicked off on March 18 at the International Exhibition Center I.C.E in the capital.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom