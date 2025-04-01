VinFast partners with DHL to deliver car spare parts in Europe

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast has officially partnered with DHL, a logistics and transportation company headquartered in Germany, to optimise its spare parts network through complete logistics management solutions.

Under an agreement announced on March 31, DHL will store spare parts for all VinFast vehicle models in Europe at its Holtum facility in Born, the Netherlands, and manage all processes, including import procedures, packaging, distribution and delivery. In urgent cases, parts can be delivered within 24 hours.

The CEO of VinFast Europe, Lê Thị Thu Trang, said that the company was honoured to welcome DHL to its network of esteemed partners in Europe.

With VinFast’s strong commitment and DHL’s extensive experience, this partnership would help address common challenges faced by many automakers, she said, adding that by implementing a comprehensive solution package, VinFast aimed to optimise its spare parts supply chain, thus providing consumers with excellent experiences and services.

The business development manager of DHL for the Benelux region, Etienne Kennis, said the firm was honoured to partner with VinFast and contribute to its growth in Europe by providing reliable warehousing and transport solutions.

Besides its expansion in Europe, with an increasingly diverse product line, VinFast remains committed to its business philosophy of putting customers at the centre, according to the company.

DHL's global expertise and capability are key factors that help it become VinFast's logistics partner in Europe. This collaboration also supports VinFast’s future expansion plans in the market. The two sides are actively exploring potential locations to best serve demand in new markets.

In addition to its main distribution centre in Holtum, DHL also stores all batteries and components for VinFast VF 6 and VF 8 models in the Czech Republic, ensuring readiness to serve VinFast dealers in France, Germany and the Netherlands. — VNS