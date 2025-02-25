Vietnamese coffee husk exported to RoK

HÀ NỘI — The DakLak September 2nd Import-Export Company Limited (Simexco Daklak) on February 24 exported a batch of Cascara specialty coffee husk to the Republic of Korea (RoK).

The shipment consisted of 500 kg of coffee husk, valued at nearly VNĐ1 million (US$40) per kilo. This event marked an important milestone in Simexco Daklak's strategy to develop specialty coffee products, opening up new opportunities for the Vietnamese coffee industry to expand globally.

General Director of Simexco Daklak Thái Anh Tuấn said that specialty coffee is known not only for the high value of green coffee beans but also for the significant potential of other parts of the coffee cherry, particularly the husk.

Previously, coffee husk was discarded. But now, it is fully utilised by Simexco Daklak to create high-value Cascara coffee husk.

Carefully processed coffee husk can be used to produce Cascara tea - a delicious and nutritious beverage that is increasingly popular worldwide. The value of Cascara coffee husk lies not only in its distinctive flavour but also in its health benefits, including antioxidant effects, digestive support and immune enhancement, Tuấn said.

Additionally, products made from Cascara coffee husk are a suitable choice for those sensitive to caffeine, seeking a more positive source of energy.

The shipment of Cascara coffee husk to the RoK - one of the largest coffee-consuming markets in Asia, will open up many opportunities for Simexco Daklak's long-term cooperation and development, while also enhancing the value of Vietnamese coffee in the international market, he noted. — VNS