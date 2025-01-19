VinFast enters the Indian market

NEW DELHI — Vingroup's VinFast has officially announced its first electric vehicles for the Indian market at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The Vietnamese Nasdaq-listed automaker introduced two all-electric B-segment and C-segment SUVs, the VF 6 and VF 7, demonstrating its commitment to the market with high-quality, smart and modern products.

The launch event marks a significant milestone for VinFast in the promising Indian electric vehicle market. India is the first market where VinFast has developed a right-hand drive version of the VF 6 and VF 7. These two models are expected to meet the electrification needs of consumers and set a new benchmark in the green transportation industry in India.

At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, alongside the VF 6 and VF 7, VinFast showcased its VF 3, VF e34, VF 8, VF 9 SUVs, along with the Evo200, Klara S, Feliz S, Vento S, Theon S electric scooters and the VF DrgnFly electric bike and the VF Wild pickup truck concept.

This launch event further solidifies VinFast's commitment to the Indian market. Last year, the Company broke ground on an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, aiming to strengthen its global manufacturing capabilities, meet growing demand and drive the adoption of sustainable mobility in India and beyond. — VNS