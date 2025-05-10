Party chief meets top Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Moscow

MOSCOW — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm had a bilateral meeting with Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping.

General Secretary Lâm conveyed regards from Việt Nam’s leaders to the Chinese leader. Speaking highly of the outcomes of Xi’s recent state visit to Việt Nam, Lâm called it a new milestone in the development of the Việt Nam – China relations.

Lâm affirmed that Việt Nam stands ready to work with China to effectively implement high-level common perceptions and joint statements between the two countries, continuously advancing and deepening their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and the Việt Nam – China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance in line with the six major directions.

The Vietnamese leader suggested the two sides continue to increase regular high-level exchanges in flexible formats, promote substantive cooperation across fields, especially railway connectivity, and actively expand collaboration in emerging areas.

He emphasised the need to make cooperation in science-technology as well as digital transformation new highlights and new growth drivers in bilateral relations. In this regard, the Party chief called on China to help Việt Nam in training human resources in science-technology.

Lâm also expressed his hope that both sides will work to further promote healthy and stable trade, suggesting the neighbouring country step up the imports of Vietnamese agricultural and aquatic products, and other goods.

The two countries should better manage and resolve maritime issues, thereby creating a conducive environment for the development of each nation and their bilateral relations in this new era of growth.

For his part, Xi spoke highly of Lâm’s proposals regarding future directions and measures to enhance bilateral relations, and affirmed that China attaches great importance to the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and the community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, considering it a priority in China's neighbourhood diplomacy.

The leader stressed that the two countries need to accelerate the materialisation and effective implementation of high-level agreements and common perceptions, foster political trust, improve the quality and efficiency of cooperation across spheres, and solidify public support as a foundation for deepening and sustainably developing the relations between the two Parties and countries. — VNA/VNS