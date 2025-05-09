Vietnamese peacekeepers honoured with UN medal in South Sudan

JUBA — In a ceremony marked by honour and pride, Việt Nam’s Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 6 (BVDC2.6) has been awarded the United Nations Medal for its contributions to the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

The ceremony took place earlier this week at the BVDC2.6 compound and was attended by representatives of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), international delegates, the hospital’s leadership and its staff.

The BVDC2.6 members, wearing UN blue berets and camouflage uniforms, stood at attention as they were awarded the UN Medal for Peacekeeping. The honour acknowledges their persistent efforts, responsibility and dedicated service in harsh conditions at the UN mission in South Sudan.

"BVDC2.6 has fulfilled its mission with excellence. You have brought medical expertise and the values of peace, compassion and the image of a humane, disciplined and trustworthy Việt Nam to the international community," UNMISS Force Commander Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian said.

The ceremony also honoured 11 individual officers from other countries serving at the mission, recognising their active contributions to peacekeeping efforts. Their inclusion emphasised the spirit of international cooperation and shared responsibility.

The event was seen as a meaningful milestone for BVDC2.6 and the broader Vietnamese peacekeeping force, reinforcing Việt Nam’s position and credibility in global peacebuilding. It symbolised the country’s continued commitment to supporting a peaceful, stable and humane world. — VNS