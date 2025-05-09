Former adversaries can unite to build a shared future of peace, prosperity and freedom: EU Ambassador

EU Ambassador to Việt Nam, Julien Guerrier, wrote for Việt Nam News on the occasion of Europe Day, May 9, a time he says, to reflect on past achievements and envision the future of Europe, fostering partnerships beyond its borders.

Celebrating Europe Day in Việt Nam

Europe Day, celebrated on May 9, marks the anniversary of a significant moment in history when Robert Schuman, the French Foreign Minister, proposed a plan to unite Europe under a common framework. This day is a time to reflect on past achievements and envision the future of Europe, fostering partnerships beyond its borders.

The European Union (EU) stands as a testament to unity in diversity, bringing together a rich mix of cultures and languages. It is a hub of cultural heritage, trade, investment, science and innovation.

Europe's role in a changing world

The global landscape is rapidly evolving, with international cooperation often turning into competition. In this context, the EU remains committed to engaging with countries worldwide, seeking solutions and building partnerships. The EU is adapting to new political realities by enhancing its security and defence capabilities, a mission that involves society as a whole. As emphasised by the President of the European Council António Costa: “Europe is a peace project, but peace requires defence”.

The EU is a steadfast defender of multilateralism, respect for international law, open trade and human rights. It promotes a rules-based international order, supporting the respect of territorial integrity, here in and around the East Sea, as well as in our neighbourhood, where Ukraine is seeking a just and lasting peace.

EU and Việt Nam: flourishing partnership

The EU's relationship with the Indo-Pacific region is guided by the EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, adopted in 2021. This strategy highlights the region's growing importance and the EU's commitment to strengthening ties with its partners. Việt Nam is a frontrunner partner in this strategy, with 2025 marking the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the EU and Việt Nam, and the EU having more bilateral agreements with Việt Nam than with any other Southeast Asian country, including a powerful Free Trade Agreement.

Economic collaboration

This EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement has significantly boosted trade, with a 40 per cent increase since its inception in 2020. The EU is the world's largest trader of manufactured goods and services, leading in international investments. And for Việt Nam it is, and will remain, a reliable and predictable economic partner, advocating for fair and rules-based trade.

The upcoming visit of EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič to Hà Nội next month aims to enhance market access and elevate EU-Việt Nam trade and investment in order to create additional business and growth opportunities for both sides.

Development and green transition

The EU is also a major donor of Official Development Assistance to Việt Nam, supporting its green and digital transition, the first donor to Việt Nam in grants. Through the Global Gateway initiative, the EU invests in sustainable infrastructure projects worldwide, fostering long-term partnerships.

Collaborative efforts with Việt Nam include renewable energy development, green technologies, the circular economy, sustainable transport and digital infrastructure.

The Bắc Ái Pumped Hydro Storage project exemplifies the EU's commitment to the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) under the Global Gateway strategy.

Security and defence cooperation

But without peace and stability, there cannot be growth, prosperity and sustainable development. This is why the EU leverages and promotes global security and stability through strategic autonomy, civil and military missions, operations and partnerships.

Việt Nam is also a frontrunner in this area, being the only Southeast Asian country with a Framework Participation Agreement with the EU, through which it sends military personnel to our mission in Central Africa.

The EU's programme 'Enhancing security cooperation in and with Asia' (ESIWA) rolled out with Việt Nam and other partners in the region promotes cooperation in areas like maritime security, cyber security and peacekeeping.

Innovation and education

And perhaps most importantly for the future of the EU, of Việt Nam and our bilateral relationship, we invest in the opening to Vietnamese participants of the EU's flagship programmes, Erasmus+ and Horizon Europe, in order to foster joint research, innovation and exchanges in education.

Vietnamese students and researchers gain knowledge, ideas, partnerships, and a deeper understanding of Europe.

These programmes build lasting bridges between regions, preparing a future-ready workforce and driving progress in science, technology and innovation.

Europe Day is a reminder that former adversaries can unite to build a shared future of peace, prosperity and freedom. Reflecting on the achievements of the EU-Việt Nam relationship over the past 35 years of official diplomatic relations, there is optimism for the deepening of an already flourishing partnership.

In the year that marks the 50th anniversary of the Reunification of Việt Nam, it is also hugely impressive to see the progress the country has made over the past 50 years. Here is to an even brighter future for Việt Nam, a future that the EU looks forward to being a significant part of. And indeed, the foundation is set for elevating the EU-Việt Nam relationship to new heights and creating fresh opportunities for both sides. VNS