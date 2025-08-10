Party General Secretary leaves for state visit to RoK

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm and his spouse Ngô Phương Ly departed from Hà Nội this morning for a four-day state visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK), which is made at the invitation of RoK President Lee Jae Myung.

Accompanying the Party leader during the trip are Nguyễn Duy Ngọc, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and Chairman of the committee's Inspection Commission; General Phan Văn Giang, Politburo member, Minister of National Defence; General Lương Tam Quang, Politburo member, Minister of Public Security; Nguyễn Văn Nên, Politburo member, Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee; and Lê Hoài Trung, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chief of the committee’s Office.

Other members of the delegation include Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Lê Minh Hoan, Minister of Home Affairs Phạm Thị Thanh Trà, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên, Minister of Science and Technology Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, Minister of Finance Nguyễn Văn Thắng, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Văn Hùng, Assistant to the Party General Secretary Tô Ân Xô, and Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vũ Hồ.

This is the first state visit to the RoK by General Secretary Lâm in his current position. It will offer an opportunity for the two sides to engage in in-depth strategic discussions, identify directions and measures to develop their relations in a substantive, comprehensive, and effective manner. At the same time, it will open up new development orientations in important and potential areas of collaboration, especially science and technology and innovation, thereby bringing practical benefits to the two countries' people and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

As Việt Nam is formulating and implementing major national development orientations, this trip further underscores the country’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, and proactive, active, comprehensive, intensive, extensive and effective international integration.

It is also an important diplomatic activity aimed at promoting the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 59 on international integration in the new situation. — VNA/VNS