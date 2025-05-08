China’s unilateral fishing ban in the East Sea is invalid: Agriculture ministry

HÀ NỘI — The unilateral seasonal fishing ban imposed by China in certain areas of the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) violates Việt Nam’s sovereignty, sovereign rights, jurisdiction and interests in the East Sea, and is therefore invalid.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment made the statement in an official dispatch sent to the People’s Committees of coastal provinces and cities regarding China’s announcement of a temporary fishing ban in the sea.

According to the Rural Agriculture Bureau of Sanya City, China, the annual moratorium on fishing in the East Sea, is effective from 12:00 May 1 to 12:00 August 16 this year. It covers waters from the latitude of 12°00′N northwards to 26°30′N (including the Gulf of Tonkin).

In response, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has informed and requested the People's Committees of coastal provinces and centrally governed cities to notify local fishermen of China’s fishing ban. At the same time, the Ministry reaffirmed that China’s unilateral imposition of this seasonal fishing ban within that defined area lacks legal values.

The Ministry also called on local authorities to encourage fishermen to maintain regular fishing activities within Việt Nam’s maritime zones, and to organise fishing trips in groups, teams or fleets for mutual support at sea. It further urged increased vigilance, noting the possibility that China may take aggressive actions, including detaining Vietnamese fishing vessels operating during the specified period and in the affected waters. All violations by foreign vessels within Việt Nam’s waters must be promptly reported to the competent authorities.

Local governments are instructed to direct their agencies to strengthen surveillance of fishing activities through the Vessel Monitoring System (VMS), issue timely warnings to fishing vessels when necessary, and strictly manage the departure and arrival of fishing boats during this period.

Provinces and cities are also required to continue seriously implementing Directive No. 49/CT-BNN-TCTS dated January 6, 2021, by the then Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (now the Minister of Agriculture and Environment) on strengthening the management of fishing vessels and ensuring the safety of people and boats engaged in fisheries activities.

The Ministry further requested localities to promptly report any unexpected incidents at sea involving fishing vessels and fishermen via the Fisheries and Fisheries Surveillance Department’s hotline: 0815 886 188. — VNS