Vietnamese Party chief meets with Speaker of Azerbaijan’s National Assembly

BAKU — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm had a meeting with Speaker of the Milli Majlis (National Assembly) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova on Thursday as part of his state visit to the Caucasus country.

The Vietnamese leader affirmed that his trip demonstrates Việt Nam's commitment to the relations with Azerbaijan and congratulated Azerbaijan on its development achievements with growing international standing. He expressed his gratitude for Azerbaijan's valuable support for Việt Nam during its struggle for national liberation and reunification as well as the current nation-building efforts.

General Secretary Lâm said he hopes that the bilateral cooperation will develop in a deep and substantive manner, commensurate with the sound traditional friendship between the two countries.

He laid stress on the important role of the Milli Majlis in bolstering the Việt Nam - Azerbaijan collaboration, expressing his hope that the two sides will enhance parliamentary cooperation to effectively implement bilateral agreements.

He also welcomed the elevation of Việt Nam - Azerbaijan relations to a strategic partnership, calling it a solid framework to strengthen the bilateral ties.

The Milli Majlis Speaker, for her part, praised the significance of the Party chief's visit to the bilateral relations which were established by President Hồ Chí Minh and President Heydar Aliyev, and have been nurtured by subsequent generations of leaders.

She expressed her satisfaction with recent positive developments in bilateral ties and welcomed the joint statement establishing the Việt Nam - Azerbaijan strategic partnership, stating that the Vietnamese leader’s visit will provide new momentum to deepen this relationship.

Azerbaijan's top legislator briefed the guest on the cooperation between the two NAs, particularly the activeness and the close coordination of the Azerbaijan - Việt Namfriendship parliamentarians group.

The Vietnamese leader outlined the cooperation orientations in implementing the two countries’ strategic partnership, emphasising the role of the two NAs.

In response, Gafarova said that Lâm's directions are comprehensive, profound with a strategic vision. She affirmed that the Azerbaijani NA fully supports and will coordinate with the Vietnamese counterpart to promote the implementation.

Following the newly-agreed strategic partnership, the two leaders agreed to promote the role of the two countries' NAs in coordinating, supporting and urging ministries and agencies to promote bilateral economic - trade and investment cooperation through five main groups of solutions. They include promoting energy - oil and gas cooperation, enhancing the coordinating role of the intergovernmental committee on economic - trade and scientific - technological cooperation, boosting trade promotion and business-to-business connectivity, facilitating investment activities, particularly in agriculture and food safety, and expanding cooperation in education and training.

The two sides concurred to promote people-to-people exchanges and strengthen cooperation between localities of the two countries.

Highlighting the results of parliamentary cooperation in recent times, the two leaders emphasised the need to increase delegation exchanges at all levels, especially between specialised committees and friendship parliamentarians group, while agreeing to deepen engagement parliamentarians of both countries, especially among young ones and female ones.

The two sides will further coordinate at multilateral parliamentary forums, such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), thereby demonstrating a common voice for peace, cooperation and sustainable development in the region and the world.

Gafarova affirmed that the Milli Majlis will continue supporting the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in all areas, particularly the exchange of deelgations at all levels.

On this occasion, Gafarova extended an invitation to NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn to visit Azerbaijan soon. Meanwhile, Lâm conveyed Mẫn's invitation to Gafarova to visit Việt Nam at an appropriate time. The Azerbaijani top legislator accepted the invitation with pleasure. — VNS