Vietnamese PM calls for further Singapore's investment in hi-tech, renewables, smart infrastructure

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday had a phone conversation with Secretary-General of the People’s Action Party (PAP) and Prime Minister of Singapore, on the occasion of Singapore’s successful organisation of its 14th general election, in which the PAP secured victory.

During their talks, PM Chính once again congratulated Singapore on the successful organisation of its 14th general election and the victory of the PAP. He also conveyed the congratulations from General Secretary Tô Lâm to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and the PAP leadership.

He said that the increased share of the popular vote not only reflected the trust and support of the Singaporean people for the Party’s sound leadership and that of PM Wong personally, but also served as clear evidence of the continuation and promotion of the core values that created the 'Singapore miracle', for which the next generation of PAP leaders are outstanding representatives.

PM Chính expressed his confidence that, with the mandate entrusted by the people of Singapore, PM Wong would continue to lead the country in overcoming all challenges and further advancing its stable and prosperous development.

In discussing Việt Nam–Singapore relations, PM Chính proposed that the two sides step up economic cooperation and expand Singaporean investment in Việt Nam, particularly in high technology, renewable energy, smart infrastructure and sustainable urban development. He also suggested enhanced cooperation in offshore wind power exports, carbon credit exchange, financial innovation, seaport development and transnational crime prevention.

PM Wong expressed his sincere thanks to PM Chính and his wife for their warm hospitality during his recent visit to Việt Nam and for the phone conversation. He also thanked General Secretary Tô Lâm for his congratulatory message, which reflected the deep bonds between the peoples and senior leaders of the two countries. He shared that the PAP’s electoral victory was the result of the dedicated efforts of party members to strengthen public trust in the PAP.

The two Prime Ministers agreed to direct relevant ministries and agencies to actively implement the important outcomes achieved during recent high-level visits, further promote Party-to-Party exchanges and people-to-people ties, and tasked the two foreign ministries with closely coordinating the finalisation of the bilateral Action Programme. They also agreed to promptly develop a new Action Programme for the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the 2025-30 period, within this year.

PM Chính welcomed the visit of a delegation of young PAP leaders to Việt Nam to share practical experience in Party-building, state governance and public engagement.

The two sides also discussed several regional and international issues of mutual concern. In the context of rapid global and regional changes and significant challenges, particularly in the international trade and investment environment, both sides agreed on the need to enhance consultations and coordination, and to support each other at regional and international forums, especially within ASEAN and APEC, for the sake of peace, stability and common interests in the region and the world.

The two Government leaders also agreed to hold detailed discussions on bilateral cooperation and other issues on the sidelines of the upcoming ASEAN Summit in Malaysia. — VNS