Party General Secretary begins State visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU — Following a state visit to Kazakhstan, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm and his spouse, accompanied by a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, arrived at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku on the afternoon of May 7 (local time), officially beginning a two-day state visit to Azerbaijan at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev.

Việt Nam and Azerbaijan enjoy a long-standing traditional friendship, with diplomatic relations formally established on September 23, 1992. In recent years, bilateral economic and trade cooperation has seen strong growth. Việt Nam primarily exports computers, phones and components, and seafood to Azerbaijan, while importing crude oil and petroleum products.

Azerbaijan has recently embraced more open policies, offering Việt Nam an advantageous gateway to strengthen ties not only with Central Asian nations but also with European countries. In return, Việt Nam stands ready to act as a bridge for Azerbaijan to expand relations with East Asian partners.

This visit is the highest level trip by a Vietnamese Party and State leader to Azerbaijan since the establishment of the two countries' diplomatic ties in 1992. It is expected to further deepen bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas where Azerbaijan has strengths, particularly the oil and gas sector. — VNS