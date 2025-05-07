Party leader wraps up state visit to Kazakhstan

ASTANA — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm, his spouse Ngô Phương Ly, and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam left Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport on Wednesday afternoon (local time), concluding a three-day state visit to Kazakhstan at the invitation of President Kassym-Jormat Tokayev.

The next destination of the Vietnamese Party chief is Azerbaijan, to which he will pay a state visit at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev.

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov came to Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport to see off General Secretary Lâm, his spouse, and the Vietnamese delegation.

During the trip, the Vietnamese leader held talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and had meetings with Chairman of the Senate Maulen Ashimbayev, Speaker of the Mazhilis (the lower house) and Chairman of the ruling Amanat Party Yerlan Koshanov, along with PM Olzhas Bektenov. He witnessed the handover of cooperation documents and adopted a joint statement on the establishment of the two countries’ Strategic Partnership.

The General Secretary also attended a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Fascism, took part in a Việt Nam – Kazakhstan business roundtable, received some local enterprises, visited the Astana International Financial Centre, and delivered a policy speech at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan.

In addition, the General Secretary and his spouse attended a Việt Nam – Kazakhstan friendship concert, met the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community there, and visited the Ethno-Village of Kazakhstan.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev honoured the Party chief of Việt Nam with the Order of Dostyk (Friendship) of the First Class, a noble award from the Kazakh State and people.

During their meetings, leaders of the two countries applauded the unceasingly expanded and strengthened friendship and cooperation over the past years. They engaged in in-depth discussions about measures for promoting bilateral ties in the time ahead, along with some regional and international issues of shared concern.

They affirmed that Việt Nam and Kazakhstan are highly important partners of each other in Southeast Asia and Central Asia. They agreed to boost mutually beneficial cooperation in multiple areas and further develop bilateral relations in the time ahead.

The leaders perceived that developing and intensifying the Việt Nam – Kazakhstan relations meet the common interests of the two peoples while contributing to peace, stability, and development in the regions and the world.

During the visit, the two sides issued a joint statement on the establishment of the Vietnam – Kazakhstan Strategic Partnership.

The General Secretary’s state visit to Kazakhstan is significant to enhancing the traditional friendship and shaping a new cooperation framework between the two countries. It also opens up a bright prospect of fruitful and result-oriented cooperation between Vietnam and Kazakhstan for the sake of the two peoples, and for regional peace, stability, and development. — VNS