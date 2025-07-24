Foreigner in HCM City wins Vietlott jackpot worth nearly US$1.3 million

HÀ NỘI — A foreign national residing in HCM City has won Vietlott’s Jackpot 2 prize worth VNĐ32.6 billion (nearly US$1.3 million).

The Vietnam Lottery Company (Vietlott) recently held a prize-awarding ceremony for the winner of the Jackpot 2 prize in the Power 6/55 lottery draw No.1,212. The prize, worth a total of VNĐ32.6 billion, went to C.S.Y.

C.S.Y. purchased the winning ticket at Vietlott’s sales point at No.16 Nguyễn Quý Đức St, Bình Trưng Ward, HCM City.

Y. said he's been working in Việt Nam for three years, and during this time, he regularly purchased Vietlott lottery products, especially Power 6/55 and Mega 6/45.

The lucky ticket holder said he usually spends about VNĐ50,000 to VNĐ100,000 each time, and believed this win is the result of two factors – luck and persistence.

Y. said he intends to use the money to continue investing in his business in Việt Nam.

As stipulated by law, the winner is required to pay personal income tax in HCM City—where the ticket was issued—amounting to over VNĐ3.2 billion (10 per cent of the prize value exceeding VNĐ10 million). This amount is deducted directly upon prize receipt.

At the award ceremony, Y. also donated VNĐ100 million to the Tâm Tài Việt Social Fund to support disadvantaged people across the country.

With this major win, Y. has become one of the few international customers to hit the Vietlott Jackpot.

Back in 2019, Vietlott recorded another foreign winner—S.F.Y.,a Chinese national working in Việt Nam—who won the Mega 6/45 Jackpot worth over VNĐ26 billion (nearly $1 million).

Under current regulations, non-Vietnamese citizens who enter the country legally are eligible to claim Vietlott lottery prizes if they win. — VNS