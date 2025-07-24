Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Foreigner in HCM City wins Vietlott jackpot worth nearly US$1.3 million

July 24, 2025 - 22:40
As stipulated by law, the winner is required to pay personal income tax in HCM City—where the ticket was issued—amounting to over VNĐ3.2 billion (10 per cent of the prize value exceeding VNĐ10 million)
The prize awarding ceremony for C.S.Y., a foreigner in HCM City. — Photo from Vietlott

HÀ NỘI — A foreign national residing in HCM City has won Vietlott’s Jackpot 2 prize worth VNĐ32.6 billion (nearly US$1.3 million).

The Vietnam Lottery Company (Vietlott) recently held a prize-awarding ceremony for the winner of the Jackpot 2 prize in the Power 6/55 lottery draw No.1,212. The prize, worth a total of VNĐ32.6 billion, went to C.S.Y.

C.S.Y. purchased the winning ticket at Vietlott’s sales point at No.16 Nguyễn Quý Đức St, Bình Trưng Ward, HCM City.

Y. said he's been working in Việt Nam for three years, and during this time, he regularly purchased Vietlott lottery products, especially Power 6/55 and Mega 6/45.

The lucky ticket holder said he usually spends about VNĐ50,000 to VNĐ100,000 each time, and believed this win is the result of two factors – luck and persistence.

Y. said he intends to use the money to continue investing in his business in Việt Nam.

As stipulated by law, the winner is required to pay personal income tax in HCM City—where the ticket was issued—amounting to over VNĐ3.2 billion (10 per cent of the prize value exceeding VNĐ10 million). This amount is deducted directly upon prize receipt.

At the award ceremony, Y. also donated VNĐ100 million to the Tâm Tài Việt Social Fund to support disadvantaged people across the country.

With this major win, Y. has become one of the few international customers to hit the Vietlott Jackpot.

Back in 2019, Vietlott recorded another foreign winner—S.F.Y.,a Chinese national working in Việt Nam—who won the Mega 6/45 Jackpot worth over VNĐ26 billion (nearly $1 million). 

Under current regulations, non-Vietnamese citizens who enter the country legally are eligible to claim Vietlott lottery prizes if they win. — VNS

Vietlott lottery

see also

More on this story

Society

HCM City pilots AI training programme for award-winning students

The HCM City Department of Science and Technology on July 23 officially launched a pilot training programme on artificial intelligence (AI) for 203 outstanding students, aiming to foster a new generation of young tech talents and lay the foundation for a high-quality workforce to support the city’s digital transformation strategy.
Society

Ginseng industry to see boom

Farmers and investors in Đà Nẵng are expected to benefit from a Government decree when starting forest canopy-based ginseng farms or ginseng-related investment processing projects.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom