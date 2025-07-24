HCM City pilots AI training programme for award-winning students

HCM CITY — The HCM City Department of Science and Technology on Wednesday officially launched a pilot training programme on artificial intelligence (AI) for 203 outstanding students, aiming to foster a new generation of young tech talents and lay the foundation for a high-quality workforce to support the city’s digital transformation strategy.

Held at the University of Science under the Việt Nam National University – HCM City, the opening ceremony marked a key milestone in the city’s efforts to advance scientific and technological development, with AI identified as one of the city's strategic focus areas through 2030.

Speaking at the event, the city’s Department of Science and Technology director Lâm Đình Thắng said the city considers science and technology a major driver of growth and has placed special emphasis on developing AI infrastructure and human resources.

“This pilot programme reflects our commitment to building a dynamic and capable AI ecosystem, with a clear roadmap for attracting talent, improving training, and strengthening AI-related infrastructure,” he said.

The AI training programme targets secondary and high school students who have achieved top results in citywide science and technology competitions in recent years.

It comprises four classes: two for lower secondary students themed “Exploring AI with Python,” and two for upper secondary students under the theme “Python Programming and Practical Applications”.

For secondary students, the 12-session curriculum introduces basic programming concepts, simple algorithms, and hands-on projects such as building chatbots or mini search engines.

High school students, meanwhile, delve into data analysis, machine learning models, and advanced problem-solving techniques, culminating in project presentations that encourage creative AI applications in real-life scenarios.

“This is not just about coding or technical knowledge,” Thắng said.

“We want to inspire students to use AI as a tool to create solutions for their schools, families, and communities. It’s about planting seeds for sustainable innovation.”

The pilot programme is part of a broader strategy to integrate AI education into the general school curriculum.

The city is currently working with the Department of Education and Training to develop a standardised AI syllabus that could be rolled out across schools in the coming years.

Participating students were rigorously selected from over a dozen leading schools in the city, including the High School for the Gifted under Việt Nam National University – HCM City, Trần Đại Nghĩa Specialised High School, Lê Hồng Phong High School for the Gifted, Trần Phú and Lê Quý Đôn Secondary Schools, and Sài Gòn Experimental School, among others.

According to organisers, the programme is not only academically demanding but also designed to be engaging and practical.

Lecturers include young tech professionals with strong academic and industry credentials, who encourage interactive learning and project-based approaches rather than theory-heavy instruction.

“This training is just the beginning. By identifying and supporting talented young students, we are building a long-term foundation for HCM City’s ambitions to become a national hub for AI development and digital innovation,” Thắng said.

The Department of Science and Technology hopes the pilot programme will be scaled up in the coming years and serve as a model for other cities across Việt Nam.

The ultimate goal is to build a vibrant community of AI-enthusiastic students, equipped with the knowledge and motivation to lead the country’s future in science and technology. — VNS