PM orders swift action to mitigate Typhoon Wipha’s devastation

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has directed local leaders in typhoon-ravaged cities and provinces to take urgent steps to address the widespread damage caused by Typhoon Wipha, focusing on restoring agricultural production and stabilising livelihoods in affected communities.

In an urgent dispatch issued on Wednesday, PM Chính instructed the ministers of national defence, public security, agriculture and environment, finance, industry and trade, and construction, as well as chairpersons of the people’s committees of Quảng Ninh, Hải Phòng, Hưng Yên, Ninh Bình, Thanh Hóa, Nghệ An, Hà Tĩnh, Bắc Ninh, Lạng Sơn, Phú Thọ, Thái Bình provinces and Hanoi city to conduct thorough damage assessments and provide accurate reports on the flooding’s impact.

He stressed the need for transparency and efficiency in delivering aid to those hardest hit, particularly low-income households, policy beneficiaries, and vulnerable groups.

The PM called for the immediate mobilisation of contingency funds and local resources to support recovery efforts, stressing that relief operations must adhere strictly to regulations to prevent waste, corruption, or mismanagement. In cases local budgets fall short, authorities were directed to submit formal requests for additional funding to the Ministry of Finance.

The municipal and provincial authorities in affected areas were also ordered to submit detailed reports by July 24, outlining the storm’s impact, response efforts, challenges faced, lessons learned, and plans for recovery and future preparedness.

To bolster relief efforts, the ministers of national defence and public security were instructed to keep military and police forces on high alert, with personnel, equipment, and supplies ready to assist affected areas as needed.

Additional tasks were also assigned to relevant ministers and Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà to coordinate the response.

Typhoon Wipha struck Việt Nam with fierce winds of levels 9 to 10 and gusts reaching 11 to 12, unleashing heavy rainfall, high tides, and widespread coastal flooding.

In the central province of Nghệ An, severe flooding along the upper Cả River overwhelmed the Bản Vẽ reservoir, exceeding its flood threshold and inundating riverside communities. In some areas, flash floods and landslides have occurred, impacting people's lives, production, and business activities. VNS