Nghệ An: Floodwaters rise above historic levels

NGHỆ AN - From the evening of July 22 to the early hours of July 23, heavy rain pounded western Nghệ An, causing rivers and streams to rise rapidly.

At monitoring stations in Mường Xén and Thạch Giám communes, water levels on the Nậm Mộ River exceeded historic records. Many areas were severely flooded, with water rising so quickly that residents were caught off guard, forcing urgent overnight evacuations and frantic efforts to move belongings.

National Highway 7, the main route to communes in the former Kỳ Sơn and Tương Dương districts, is now submerged.

Several hydropower plants have begun controlled discharges. Inflows to Bản Vẽ Hydropower Reservoir reached 9,543 cubic metres per second, prompting a release of 1,727 cubic metres per second. VNS