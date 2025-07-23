Nghệ An: Floodwaters rise above historic levels

|Inflows to Bản Vẽ Hydropower Reservoir reached 9,543 cubic metres per second. VNA/VNS Photos
NGHỆ AN - From the evening of July 22 to the early hours of July 23, heavy rain pounded western Nghệ An, causing rivers and streams to rise rapidly.
At monitoring stations in Mường Xén and Thạch Giám communes, water levels on the Nậm Mộ River exceeded historic records. Many areas were severely flooded, with water rising so quickly that residents were caught off guard, forcing urgent overnight evacuations and frantic efforts to move belongings.
National Highway 7, the main route to communes in the former Kỳ Sơn and Tương Dương districts, is now submerged.
Several hydropower plants have begun controlled discharges. Inflows to Bản Vẽ Hydropower Reservoir reached 9,543 cubic metres per second, prompting a release of 1,727 cubic metres per second. VNS
|Many offices and homes in Mường Xén Commune are heavily flooded.
|The headquarters of Mường Xén Commune People’s Committee remained flooded on the morning of July 23, even after waters receded by about one metre.
|Residents of Mường Xén Commune move their belongings to safety.
|Floodwaters on the Nậm Mộ River in Mường Xén Commune remain dangerously high.