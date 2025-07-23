Two Laotians caught smuggling massive drug haul into Việt Nam

QUẢNG TRỊ — Authorities in central Việt Nam have arrested two Laotian nationals attempting to smuggle a large quantity of drugs across the border, following a coordinated ambush involving multiple law enforcement units.

At around 9.30pm on July 21, a joint task force involving border guards, reconnaissance units, drug enforcement officers and traffic police intercepted a man and a woman along National Highway 9 near Km58+800 in Khe Sanh Commune.

The two suspects, both residents of Khammouane Province in Laos, were caught in the act of transporting illegal narcotics into Vietnamese territory. Authorities seized 17kg of synthetic crystal meth and 6,000 ketamine pills from the suspects.

The pair was immediately taken to the Lao Bảo Border Post for questioning and further investigation. — VNS