Legal action initiated against foreigner for illegally bringing gold to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội People’s Procuracy has completed an indictment against a Chinese woman, for “illegal transportation of goods and currency across the border” under Article 189(3) of the Penal Code.

According to the document, Lou Jiaqi, born 2000, arrived at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội on flight UO 550 from Hong Kong (China) on April 10, 2025.

Scanning at the customs gate showed that she carried two metal items believed to be gold. One was concealed in her pants pocket and the other worn around her neck, both pierced and threaded with black cord.

The report said that Lou had failed to declare the items to customs upon entry, as required by law. Officers subsequently searched her luggage, confiscated and sealed all suspicious items as evidence, and brought her in for questioning.

A forensic examination later confirmed that both items were gold with a purity of 99.999 per cent, worth over VNĐ2.6 billion (US$100,000).

Lou admitted she was transporting for hire from Hong Kong to Việt Nam in exchange for payment.

Investigations revealed that Lou had met a friend named Zhang Mei (also of Chinese nationality) in 2018.

In March 2025, while being a stay-at-home mother without income, she agreed to take on the job after Zhang introduced her to a man known as Da Bao via the social media app WeChat.

Da Bao, also a Chinese national, offered Lou CNY1,500 (US$210) to transport the gold pieces from Hong Kong to Việt Nam.

She accepted and bought a flight ticket to Hà Nội on April 8, accompanied by a school friend named Lu Xiao Xing. At 5am on April 10, she was handed over the gold by Da Bao on her way to Hong Kong Airport.

During questioning, Lou admitted to deliberately violating customs regulations and said she took the job because she needed the money.

She also claimed she did not know the identity of the recipient in Việt Nam because she was told that the person would recognise and approach her after she cleared customs.

The procuracy concluded that Lou was aware her actions were illegal but nevertheless proceeded. — VNS