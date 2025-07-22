Politics & Law
Society

Vân Đồn and Cát Bi airports reopen after brief closure due to typhoon Wipha

July 22, 2025 - 13:02
Vân Đồn International Airport and Cát Bi International Airport have reopened to receive and operate flights from 12pm on Tuesday.
Hải Phòng Customs officers inspect the luggage of incoming passengers at Cát Bi International Airport, Hải Phòng City. VNA/VNS Photo Vũ Sinh

QUẢNG NINH — Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam, Uông Việt Dũng, announced that Vân Đồn International Airport and Cát Bi International Airport reopened to receive and operate flights from 12pm on Tuesday.

“These airports now meet the conditions for aircraft operations. However, the Civil Aviation Authority has instructed both airports to strictly follow regulations for operating under adverse weather conditions to ensure absolute safety,” Dũng said.

Operations at the two airports were suspended due to Typhoon Wipha, with closures in place from 11pm on Monday until 12pm on Tuesday.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam has requested Nội Bài International Airport and Thọ Xuân Airport to continue monitoring meteorological bulletins and propose adjustments to their flight operation plans as necessary.

According to quick reports from relevant units, as of 5pm on Monday, a total of 129 flights had been rerouted to avoid the storm on July 18 to July 20.

On July 19 alone, 57 flights were placed on hold or put into holding patterns, while 13 flights were diverted to alternative airports, including 11 to Nội Bài International Airport and two to Thọ Xuân Airport. — VNS

