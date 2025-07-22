HCM City takes action to mitigate impact of storm Wipha

HCM CITY — Authorities in HCM City have taken proactive measures to cope with the effects of Storm No 3, internationally known as Wipha, which is bringing strong winds and rain to southern coastal provinces from Lâm Đồng to Cà Mau, including HCM City.

According to the Southern Regional Hydrometeorological Centre, HCM City is expected to experience variable cloud cover with intermittent sunshine during the day, followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

There is a risk of lightning and whirlwinds, which could pose a threat to both people and property.

In response, the municipal People’s Committee chairman Nguyễn Văn Được has issued urgent instructions to departments, agencies, and local authorities to implement preventive measures, prepare detailed response plans, and mobilise equipment and personnel to deal with potential impacts.

Coastal areas and localities, including Côn Đảo Island, have been directed to ensure the safety of people and vessels operating in rivers and at sea.

Authorities must closely monitor the storm's development, regularly update its trajectory, and promptly notify vessel owners of any changes.

The city’s armed forces, including the city Command, Police, Maritime Administration, and Border Guard units, have been placed on standby for quick deployment of rescue personnel, vehicles and equipment in case of emergencies.

The city’s Department of Construction has instructed relevant units to carry out urgent tree pruning to reduce the risk of falling trees due to strong winds and heavy rain.

The HCM City Green Park Company Limited has been assigned to respond promptly to tree-related incidents.

Meanwhile, the city’s Department of Culture and Sports is working closely with the Department of Construction to inspect and reinforce billboards and outdoor signage to prevent accidents caused by high winds.

The city has also advised against organising outdoor events such as music shows and stage performances during this period.

Tourist boat operations have also been temporarily suspended under adverse weather conditions.

The city’s Department of Tourism and Saigontourist Group have directed boat operators to strictly inspect safety equipment and ensure all measures are in place before departure once conditions allow resumption of services.

A sudden downpour around noon on July 20 caused a large tree to fall on Trần Quang Diệu Street, damaging property. No injuries were reported.

Authorities have warned residents to remain vigilant, especially in areas prone to flooding or with large roadside trees.

In addition, media outlets have been asked to provide frequent and accurate updates on the storm’s progress and to disseminate official guidance and instructions from authorities, helping residents stay informed and prepared.

Typhoon Wipha, the third storm to form in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) this year, is expected to cause adverse weather conditions across the southern region.

The city leaders have stressed the importance of community awareness and timely response to minimise potential losses and ensure public safety. — VNS