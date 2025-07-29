Đắk Lắk durian farmers worried by heavy rains

ĐẮK LẮK — Durian growers in the southern province of Đắk Lắk are concerned that the prolonged rains that have been falling in recent days could affect the quality of their fruits and even cause fungal infections.

At this time of year, durian trees need dry and sunny conditions to ripen evenly.

Ama Buk, a farmer in Cuôr Đăng Commune, said his farm has 130 durian trees, and the bad weather has left him anxious.

“High humidity is ideal for fungal growth, causing the fruit to rot. Heavy rains can negatively affect durian's sweetness and texture."

His orchard faced challenges during the flowering stage too, with the pistils being damaged, causing flowers to drop and leading to a low fruit-setting rate.

He then had to use more fertilisers to induce new blossoms.

Many other farmers in the province have been similarly affected.

Y Tiếp Niê, chairman of the Farmers Association of Ea Tul Commune, said some durian orchards are seeing lower yields due to the unfavourable weather.

Farmers are working overtime to ensure the fruits’ quality does not decline too much.

Lê Anh Trung, Chairman of the Đắk Lắk Durian Association, said import markets are continuing to raise quality requirements, and exporters are now more stringent themselves as a result and no longer buying in large quantities unlike before.

To improve quality, the association has invited scientists and other experts to hold training sessions and is coordinating with relevant agencies to standardise farming areas.

The province Sub-Department of Cultivation and Plant Protections is in charge of monitoring crops’ quality while the Agriculture Extension Centre provides technical guidance and sustainable farming models.

The Rural Development Sub-department is working with cooperatives and farmer groups to strengthen supply chain linkages in durian production, processing and export. — VNS