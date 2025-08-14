Việt Nam denounces US State Department's human rights report

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has rejected claims made in the latest annual human rights report by the US Department of State, saying the document contains unverified and inaccurate information that does not reflect the country’s actual situation.

The US State Department's 2024 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices was released on August 12 and includes assessments on Việt Nam.

Responding to a reporter’s question on Thursday about Việt Nam’s reaction to the report, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said: “We regret that the US State Department’s annual human rights report fails to reflect Việt Nam’s achievements and progress in protecting human rights.

"The report continues to make biased assessments based on inaccurate and unverified information about the reality in Việt Nam.”

The spokesperson stressed that the protection and promotion of human rights is a consistent policy of Việt Nam, which always considers people as the centre and driving force of its đổi mới (renewal) process and national development.

“The Party and State always strive to improve citizens’ right to life and enjoyment, ensuring that no one is left behind,” Hằng said.

Fundamental human rights and freedoms are enshrined in Việt Nam's Constitution, protected and promoted through specific legal documents and implemented in practice, she added.

Hằng reaffirmed that Việt Nam is always willing to engage in frank and constructive discussions with the US on remaining differences, with a view to enhancing mutual understanding and contributing positively to the promotion of the Việt Nam–US comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development. — VNS