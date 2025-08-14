King, Queen of Bhutan to make first State visit to Việt Nam next week

HÀ NỘI — At the invitation of President Lương Cường and his spouse, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan and Queen Jetsun Pema will pay a State visit to Việt Nam from August 18 to 22.

The announcement was made by Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng during the ministry’s regular press briefing on Thursday.

This will be the first State visit to Việt Nam by the Bhutanese monarch since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 2012.

The visit takes place as Việt Nam–Bhutan relations continue to record positive developments. Politically, the two sides maintain regular exchanges of delegations at various levels. In economic and trade cooperation, both countries have made efforts to boost two-way trade in recent years. Việt Nam’s main exports to Bhutan include wood, machinery, equipment, tools, spare parts and other goods.

The two countries also maintain close coordination and mutual support, while stepping up cooperation at regional and international forums, particularly the United Nations and the Inter-Parliamentary Union, as well as on regional and global issues of shared concern.

According to the spokesperson, agriculture, tourism, culture, education, science and technology, digital transformation and green development are among the sectors with significant potential for cooperation, and will be on the agenda during the King’s meetings and talks in Việt Nam.

During the visit, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is scheduled to hold talks with President Lương Cường, have meetings with Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn. He will also take part in a number of other important activities. — VNS