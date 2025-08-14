Exhibition highlighting Việt Nam’s 80-year achievements - an anticipated event

HÀ NỘI – An exhibition celebrating Việt Nam’s achievements over the past 80 years, which will be held from August 28 to September 5 at the National Exposition Centre, a new landmark in Hà Nội, is expected to become a cultural and political highlight of the year, inspiring public engagement across all sectors.

The exhibition, making the 80th anniversary of the National Day, will not only showcase Việt Nam’s key attainments but also reflect the country’s strategic vision for future development.

At a meeting of the national steering committee for organising the event on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Văn Chính asked local leaders and relevant ministers to ensure that the content accurately represents Việt Nam’s progress over 80 years, motivating the nation to strive for a prosperous, civilised, and sustainable future.

The exhibition will be the first major event hosted at the National Exposition Centre, which covers hundreds of thousands of square metres, and is designed to international standards and can accommodate various activities such as exhibitions, seminars, artistic performances, and outdoor events.

It is expected to solidify Hà Nội’s position as a centre for culture, politics, tourism, and innovation.

The exhibition will involve all ministries, 34 localities nationwide, and major corporations. Spaces will be divided into several key areas, including the general exhibition area, the outdoor exhibition area, the international exhibition zone, and areas for the 12 cultural industries sectors. These areas will highlight Vietnam’s achievements in history, guiding visitors through an experiential journey with deep messages of integration and development.

Hà Nội will showcase its achievements in economic development, urban infrastructure, heritage conservation, innovation, digital transformation, education, healthcare, and sustainability.

A highlight will be a model of Hà Nội’s Master Planning until 2045, created by the Hà Nội Institute of Construction Planning, showcasing the city’s vision to become a modern, green, smart, and sustainable urban hub.

The capital will also present OCOP products, traditional handicrafts, and promote tourism. The exhibition space will feature dynamic, immersive technology that allows visitors to interact and experience Việt Nam’s progress in a visually engaging way.

The exhibition’s opening ceremony will be held on August 28, with around 6,000 delegates and guests in attendance. The event will run until September 5, and entry will be free, open daily from 9am to 10pm.

In addition to exhibition stands, a range of side events, including seminars, forums, cultural exchanges, craft displays, concerts, and sporting activities, will be organised. These events will foster connections across regions, enhancing the overall experience.

Lê Xuân Đạo, a local from Hà Nội said that he is excited to witness the country’s achievements firsthand. This exhibition is a chance to reflect on our history and nurture our national pride.”

Young people like Đoàn Mai Chi, a student at the National Economics University, are eager to explore technological advancements and future development plans for Việt Nam and Hà Nội.

The exhibition will not only showcase achievements but also convey Việt Nam’s aspirations for a brighter future. Through a dynamic and immersive space that blends the past, present, and future, the exhibition will inspire pride and determination to build a prosperous, happy nation.

With meticulous preparation and high determination, the exhibition is set to leave a lasting impression on both the people of Việt Nam and international guests, becoming a landmark cultural, political, and tourism event for 2025. VNA/VNS