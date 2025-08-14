Politics & Law
National steering committee for implementation of Việt Nam's COP26 commitments consolidated

August 14, 2025 - 13:32
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has signed a decision to consolidate the national steering committee for the implementation of Việt Nam’s commitments at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

Under Decision No 1732/QD-TTg issued on Tuesday, which took effect the same day, PM Chính will serve as head of the committee, with Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà as deputy head.

The committee's members include Acting Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trần Đức Thắng; Minister - Chairman of the Government Office Trần Văn Sơn; Minister of Finance Nguyễn Văn Thắng; Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên; Minister of Construction Trần Hồng Minh; Minister of Health Đào Hồng Lan; Minister of Science and Technology Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng; Minister of Education and Training Nguyễn Kim Sơn; Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Nguyễn Thị Hồng; Chief of the General Staff, Deputy Minister of National Defence Gen. Nguyễn Tân Cương; Deputy Minister of Public Security Se. Lt. Gen. Phạm Thế Tùng; Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đặng Hoàng Giang; Deputy Minister of Justice Nguyễn Thanh Tịnh; Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nguyễn Mạnh Khương; President of the Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology Châu Văn Minh; and Chairman of the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry Phạm Tấn Công.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will act as the committee’s standing agency, using its existing apparatus to carry out assigned tasks. The Minister of Agriculture and Environment will head a working team, comprising department-level leaders from relevant ministries and agencies to assist the steering committee, while issuing working regulations for the team's operations.

The steering committee will direct and coordinate to help the Government and the Prime Minister in implementing Việt Nam's COP26 commitments, strengthen inter-ministerial and local climate response efforts, and foster cooperation with international organisations, development partners, and other countries.

It will also oversee the review and refinement of policies, laws, strategies, and plans, promote administrative reforms to create a favourable investment environment, and mobilise financial and technological support for climate adaptation, development model transformation, and energy transition.

The steering committee will guide priority programmes and projects, and resolve administrative and inter-agency bottlenecks to accelerate the implementation of administrative procedures for investors. — VNA/VNS

 

